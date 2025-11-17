NC MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi hit back at J&K CM Omar Abdullah's 'political suicide' comment, saying the 'fight is bigger' than being an MLA. The public spat comes after the NC lost the Budgam assembly bypoll to the PDP.

Ruhullah Responds to 'Political Suicide' Remark

Responding to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's "political suicide" remark, JK National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday termed the fight "bigger" than becoming a member of the Legislative Assembly or being a part of th system. Speaking to reporters, the NC MP said, "... I am not worried about becoming an MLA... I already said that I do not wish to be a part of this assembly. This fight is not about becoming an MLA or an MP, or about gaining power. The fight is bigger than that... Is he even concerned that our political and social rights are being murdered?... He should uplift his thought process to the level he had displayed as a promise during the election while asking for votes."

The 'Political Suicide' Jibe

After the National Conference lost the Budgam assembly bypoll, Ruhullah, who is MP from Srinagar, posted on X, "Arrogance is the recipe for disaster. Consciousness, Humility and introspection is the way", taking a dig at Omar Abdullah. Replying to this, CM Abdullah told reporters on November 14, "If there had been no loss... see, I will just say this much--in English, there is a saying: "You cut your nose to spite your face." Ruhula, to send me a message... but politically, he hurt himself. He committed political suicide".

Budgam Bypoll Results

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) clinched victory in the Budgam Assembly by-election on Friday, with party candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi winning by a margin of 4,478 votes after all 17 rounds of counting.

Bypoll Background and Details

Polling for the bye-elections in Budgam was held after Abdullah chose to retain the Ganderbal constituency and vacate Budgam, having won both seats in the 2024 assembly elections.

The number of polling stations in the Budgam Assembly Constituency is 173, while the number in the Nagrota Assembly Constituency is 150. The National Conference had fielded Aga Mehmood, while the BJP had fielded Syed Mohsin in the constituency. A total of 20 candidates contested the byelections in Budgam.