Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Saravanan Annadurai on Saturday criticised the BJP following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state. He said that the party is controlled by the RSS, which he claimed is "worse than dynasty rule", while also accusing the NDA of betraying Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to ANI in Chennai, Annadurai said, "When it comes to the BJP, the dynasty is okay, but when it is the opposition party, they speak about dynasty. The people of Tamil Nadu have chosen. Our leader, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has been campaigning since 2019, and we have never lost an election. What you are doing is worse than a dynasty."

"You are ruled by the RSS and totally clutched by the dictate of the RSS, which is controlled by a few upper-caste Hindus. That is worse than a dynasty. NDA is only betraying the state of Tamil Nadu," he said.

PM Modi Accuses DMK of Promoting 'Single Family'

A day earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the ruling DMK-led alliance in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, alleging that the state has a government that lacks "democratic values and accountability".

Addressing a public meeting in Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district, PM Modi said, "The DMK government serves the interests of a single family rather than the people of the state. Opportunities for advancement within the DMK seem limited, often favouring those connected by dynasty or those willing to engage in corruption, mistreatment of women, or disrespect of our culture," he said.

"As a result, only individuals who are willing to participate in such behaviours are being promoted within the party. This has had serious consequences for Tamil Nadu, as the state suffers from the effects of these actions," he added.

Electoral Battle Heats Up

Tamil Nadu polls are due in the first half of this year, with the opposition NDA looking to defeat the DMK-led alliance. Actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is also seeking to throw out the DMK government. (ANI)