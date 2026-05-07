RSS leader Indresh Kumar, speaking at the Dharm Sanskriti Sangam, called for religious harmony. He criticised the TMC after the West Bengal polls, calling the results 'shocking and correct' and the party 'synonymous with tyranny and violence'.

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Wednesday said that the ongoing Dharm Sanskriti Sangam aims to promote unity and mutual respect across religions and castes. Speaking to ANI at Bodhgaya, Kumar said, "This is the 12th Yatra. It aims to bring harmony among all religions and castes. It is not about religious conversion, but about respect for all religions, and not caste discrimination, but harmony. This will continue for four days."

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RSS Leader on Bengal Polls

Commenting on the recent West Bengal Assembly Election Results, he criticised the Trinamool Congress, stating that it had become "synonymous with tyranny, incompetence, disregard for democracy, and violence." He further added, "There has been a polarisation between respect for women and atrocities against women. There has also been some religious polarisation between Hindus and Muslims. Bengal's results are both shocking and correct."

Political Fallout and Mamata's Defiance

Kumar's remarks come amid heightened political discourse following the election outcome in the eastern state. Earlier, Outgoing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed a meeting of newly-elected MLAs of her party and stated she will not resign from her post in the wake of assembly poll results and the Centre can dismiss her, Trinamool Congress sources said on Wednesday.

They said Mamata Banerjee stated that party candidates "were forcefully defeated" in the polls and alleged that over 1500 Trinamool Congress offices "were hijacked". She also said that there is greater unity in the INDIA bloc after the Bengal poll results.

Mamata Banerjee's refusal to step down has created and an unprecedented situation and a kind of constitutional crisis in the state. The BJP, which scored a spectacular victory in the Bengal assembly polls by winning 207 seats, is going ahead with its plans for government formation. It will be the first BJP government in Bengal. (ANI)