CM Gupta Unveils Statue of RSS Founder, Pledges Hospital Expansion

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh, unveiled the statue of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at Dr Hedgewar Arogya Sansthan in Shahdara.

Speaking to reporters here after unveiling the statue, the Chief Minister said the hospital had provided healthcare for 27-28 years and that the state government would expand it in the future, bringing the latest machinery. "This is a proud moment. This hospital has been providing healthcare to people for 27-28 years. The installation of the statue of Dr Hedgewar, by the government, on the completion of 100 years of RSS, is an inspiration for all of us. We will also extend this hospital in the future, bring the latest machinery," CM Gupta said.

About Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, commonly referred to as "Doctor Sahab", led the organisation for fifteen years until his passing in 1940. Before his death, he anointed Guruji MS Golwalkar as his successor, who over the next three decades expanded the RSS to every nook and corner of India. Hedgewar, born on April 1, 1889, in Maharashtra's Nagpur, served as the RSS's founder and first Sarsanghchalak (Chief).

CM Pays Tribute to Sushma Swaraj

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta also paid heartfelt tribute to Sushma Swaraj, former Delhi CM and Union Minister, on her 74th birth anniversary, calling her a "guardian of parliamentary dignity and an inspiration in humane diplomacy".

In a post shared on X, Delhi CM said, "On the birth anniversary of former Union Minister and former Chief Minister of Delhi, Padma Vibhushan, the revered Sushma Swaraj ji, I offer millions of salutations to her. Her persona as the guardian of parliamentary dignity in Indian politics and the unparalleled architect of humane diplomacy will forever remain an inspiration for all of us."

She praised Swaraj's intellectual acumen and oratory skills, saying they enhanced India's standing on the global stage. "With her sharp intellect and resonant oratory, Sushma Didi enhanced India's pride on the global stage and established the highest ideals of public service," Gupta wrote.

Emphasising Swaraj's dedication to the nation, Gupta added, "Her unwavering dedication to the motherland and her maternal affection for one and all remain indelibly etched in our hearts even today. I pay my humble respects to the ideals of the honourable Sushma ji, the embodiment of simplicity, courage, and integrity."

