    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13

    The programme is part of the 'Rozgar Mela' drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs. The statement said it was a step towards fulfilment of the prime minister's commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

    Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 71,000 appointment letters on April 13 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 2:40 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday (April 13) distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees via video conferencing and address them on the occasion.

    "The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," it added.

    The recruits selected from across the country will join various positions under the central government like train manager, station master, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, inspector, sub-inspector, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, income tax inspector, tax assistant, assistant professor, teacher, librarian, nurse, probationary officers, PA and MTS among others.

    They will also get an opportunity to train themselves through the 'Karmayogi Prarambh', an online orientation course for new appointees in various government departments, the statement added.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2023, 2:40 PM IST
