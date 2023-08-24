Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Row over CPM MLA KK Shailaja's biography being included in Kannur University's PG syllabus

    According to sources, in the MA English syllabus of Kannur University, the autobiography of CPM MLA KK Shailaja 'My Life as a Comrade' has been added to the Module H Core Reading section.

    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Kannur: Mattannur MLA and CPM central committee member KK Shailaja's autobiography is alleged to have been included in Kannur University's MA English syllabus. KK Shailaja's autobiography 'My Life as a Comrade' has been reportedly included as a lesson in the syllabus circulated through WhatsApp groups.

    According to sources, in the MA English syllabus, the autobiography has been added to the Module H Core Reading section. The controversy erupted after the syllabus was circulated on WhatsApp before being published officially. The pro-Congress teachers union stated that the move was to politicize the syllabus and demanded to withdraw the autobiography from the syllabus. 

    Even though PG classes were started, the syllabus was not given to the colleges that fall under Kannur University. Since there is no Board of Studies in the university, the syllabus is prepared by ad hoc committees. The registrar said that the syllabus was not released with the knowledge of the university. The convener of the curriculum committee initially stated that no one was given permission to circulate the syllabus.

    However, the curriculum committee convener has now said that autobiography is not a compulsory subject of study. The idea behind adding the biography was to introduce the local personalities to the students. Kannur University released the MA English syllabus officially on Wednesday (Aug 23). The syllabus has been revised after 9 years. 
     

