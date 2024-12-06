Chaos after cash bundle found on Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi's seat during check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said cash was recovered by Parliament security officials from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

Row erupts after cash bundle found under Congress MP's seat during routine check in Rajya Sabha (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 6, 2024, 11:45 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 6, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

Chaos erupted in Rajya Sabha on Friday morning after a bundle of cash was recovered from the seat allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Vice President also Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar informed the MPs that the cash was found by Parliament security officials during the anti-sabotage check after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Dhankhar said the seat was allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, a Congress veteran.

"I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway," Dhankar said.

The claim by Dhankhar on the floor of the House led to protests by Congress MPs, with Mallikarjun Kharge stressing that names should not be taken before an investigation.

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi reacts

Meanwhile, Singhvi said it was the first time he heard such an incident. He also clarified that he carries only Rs 500 to Rajya Sabha, narrating his previous day at the parliament.

"Heard of it first time now. Never heard of it till now! I carry one Rs 500 note when I go to Rajya Sabha. First time heard of it. I reached inside house at 12:57 pm and house rose at 1 pm then I sat in canteen till 1:30 pm then I left parliament," said Singhvi in an online post.

