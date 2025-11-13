Rohtas DM Udita Singh refuted RJD's claim of EVMs being snuck into a counting centre, clarifying a truck carried empty boxes, checked in front of candidates. The RJD had alleged vote theft and demanded an explanation from the Election Commission.

Rohtas District Magistrate Udita Singh on Thursday refuted the Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) claim of administration "sneaking" Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) inside a counting centre without any prior notice, saying that the truck instead carried empty steel boxes.

On late Wednesday night, RJD workers and supporters gathered outside the Vajra Griha counting centre, situated in the Takiya Market Committee premises of Sasaram assembly constituency, to protest and demand clarification from Bihar Electoral Officer (CEO) Vinod Singh Gunjiyal and the Election Commission of India (ECI).

DM's Clarification on Empty Truck

Addressing a press conference, DM Udita Singh said that the truck was checked in the presence of several candidates and their supporters. She added that all the boxes in the truck were found to be empty.

Singh said, "Yesterday evening, we received information that a truck loaded with EVMs had entered the Bazaar Samiti, Takiya. After receiving this information, we found that a truck had entered the Bazaar Samiti at 7:59 pm, and the police had properly checked it; its entry was recorded in the logbook. In the entry, it was stated that the truck was full of empty boxes."

"The candidates, their authorised personnel, and their supporters were present there in large numbers. The truck was opened in front of all of them, and numerous steel boxes were found. Each box was removed, and all the boxes were found empty. After checking the entire truck, all the boxes were reloaded into the same truck," she added.

DM Urges Against Spreading Rumours

The Rohtas District Magistrate urged everyone not to spread rumours ahead of the counting of votes on November 14. "It became clear to all the candidates present that the information about the truck carrying EVMs entering the premises was false and that such rumours should not be spread, as the situation is very sensitive," Singh said.

Rohtas SP Raushan Kumar said that there are three levels of security, including police, Special Armed Police and Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). "There are three levels of security. The first level is the district police, followed by the Bihar Special Armed Police and CISF. The vehicle was checked in front of everyone. The entry of the vehicle was also confirmed by them. The candidates or their authorised persons can view the CCTV footage at any time," the police official said.

RJD Alleges 'Vote Theft', Demands Clarification

This comes after the RJD alleged "vote theft" in Sasaram constituency, claiming that the district administration "sneaked" EVMs inside a counting centre in Rohtas district without any prior notice.

The party shared a video on X and demanded that complete footage of the counting centre be released, asking the administration to clear the air. The opposition party also alleged that CCTV camera feeds were "switched off".

"Why was a truck allegedly loaded with EVMs sneaked into the counting centre in Sasaram (Rohtas district) by the district administration without any prior notice or transparency? Why were the truck drivers sent away without being brought to justice? Why was the CCTV camera feed here switched off from 2 PM? Release the full footage. Let the administration tell what is in the truck," RJD posted on X.

RJD further warned that thousands of people would reach polling centres to prevent "vote theft" if clarifications were not issued by concerned authorities. "Bihar CEO and EC's clarification should come immediately. Otherwise, thousands of people will immediately reach the polling centres to stop vote theft," the party said.

The polling for the second and final phase of the Bihar Assembly elections concluded on November 11. The counting of votes for all 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 14. (ANI)