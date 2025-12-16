The CBC held a Special Awareness Programme at Jonai Science College in Assam's Dhemaji district to promote road safety among youth as part of the Viksit Bharat@2047 vision. Experts urged students to be responsible and follow traffic rules.

The Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), Regional Office Guwahati, successfully organised a Special Awareness Programme (SAP) on the theme "Road Safety - A Responsibility Every Youth Must Own, a way towards Viksit Bharat@2047" at Jonai Science College, Jonai in Assam's Dhemaji district on Tuesday.

Aims and National Significance

According to an official release from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the programme aimed to raise awareness among youth and the general public about the importance of safe, responsible, and lawful behaviour on the roads. Emphasis was laid on the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH)'s National Road Safety Mission and its significant role in reducing road accidents and fatalities. The discussions highlighted that road safety is a vital component of national development and a key contributor towards achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, by ensuring a safer, healthier, and more productive society.

Chief Guest Urges Youth Responsibility

Rajeshwar Pegu, Principal, Jonai Science College, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In his address, he urged the youth to exercise responsibility and awareness while using roads, stating that reckless behaviour remains a major cause of road traffic accidents. He appealed to students to become responsible citizens and actively contribute to accident prevention by strictly following traffic rules and promoting safe road practices among their peers.

Expert Sessions on Safe Practices

The programme featured Priyanka Morang, Sub-Inspector, Jonai Police Station, and Horen Charoh, Assistant Professor, Simen Chapori College.

Presentation on Accident Prevention

Horen Charoh delivered an insightful PowerPoint presentation covering various aspects of road safety, including causes of road accidents, preventive measures, and the importance of awareness and behavioural change. His presentation effectively sensitised participants to the need for collective responsibility to ensure safer roads.

Briefing on Traffic Laws

Priyanka Morang highlighted the importance of responsible behaviour both on and off the road. She briefed the participants on essential traffic rules and regulations, safe driving practices, and the legal consequences of traffic violations, with special focus on young road users.

Interactive Session and Community Engagement

More than 150 participants, including members of 'We For You' NGO, teaching and non-teaching staff, and students of Jonai Science College, actively participated in the programme. An on-the-spot quiz competition was also held on the occasion, with participants competing on the theme.

Successful Outcome

Rakesh Doley, Field Publicity Officer, CBC, Regional Office Guwahati, delivered the vote of thanks.

The Special Awareness Programme concluded successfully, fostering increased awareness and commitment among participants towards road safety. The programme effectively met its objectives and contributed meaningfully to strengthening a culture of road safety, particularly among the youth. (ANI)