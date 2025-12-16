A man has been arrested in Jamshedpur for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman with a speech impairment. The incident occurred when she went to fetch water from a company premises. Her family caught the accused, a caretaker, at the spot.

Police in Jamshedpur have arrested a man for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman who has a speech impairment. The arrest was made after the woman’s family members caught the accused at the spot and handed him over to the police, an officer said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The incident has shocked local residents and raised concerns about the safety of vulnerable people in the area.

Incident took place while victim was fetching water

According to the police, the incident happened on Monday evening in the Azadnagar police station area of Jamshedpur. Due to a shortage of water in her locality, the woman often went to fetch water from the premises of a nearby company.

On Monday evening, she went there as usual but did not return home for a long time. Worried about her safety, her family members went out to search for her.

Family caught accused at the spot

Police said the family members reached the company premises and found the woman with the accused. They managed to catch him red-handed and immediately informed the police.

The accused was identified as the caretaker of the company premises where the incident took place. He was taken into custody soon after the police arrived.

Case registered on brother's statement

A case was registered at Azadnagar police station based on the statement given by the victim’s brother on Monday. The police confirmed that all legal procedures were followed while registering the case.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Patamda) Bachandeo Kujjur said the woman used to collect water from the company premises regularly because of water scarcity in the area. He added that the police acted quickly after receiving information about the incident.

Police said the accused has been arrested and further investigation is ongoing. Officers are collecting evidence and recording statements from witnesses to ensure a strong case.

The victim has been provided medical care and support. Police said they are taking all necessary steps to protect her dignity and ensure justice.

The incident has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures, especially for women with disabilities, and the importance of community support in reporting crimes quickly.

(With inputs from agencies)