Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann refuted claims his state is responsible for Delhi's 'very poor' air quality, citing a 70-80% drop in stubble burning. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa apologised and blamed the previous AAP government.

Punjab CM Refutes Stubble Burning Blame

As Delhi continued to struggle with deteriorating air quality, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refuted claims that the current air conditions in the national capital are due to the existing conditions in Punjab. According to the data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index in the national capital stood at 354 at 4 pm on Tuesday, categorised as 'very poor.'

"Every year, an issue of stubble burning crops up in Punjab. Stubble burning pollutes the environment. It is said that Punjab plays the biggest role in air pollution in Delhi. I want to make it clear that at this time, when I am shooting this video, the AQI of all big cities in Punjab is between 70-110...The AQI in Delhi right now is between 450-500. So, smog from Punjab is not reaching there right now. So, smog from Punjab is not reaching there right now. You admit that Punjab's smog has no role in affecting the air in Delhi," CM Mann said in a video message.

The Chief Minister also thanked the farmers for successfully reducing stubble-burning incidents in the state. "I want to appreciate the farmers of Punjab this time, want to appreciate NGOs and thank nature lovers that. Govt's efforts have also been successful, and there has been a decline of 70-80% in stubble-burning cases. Centre too has admitted this in Parliament...So, Delhi Govt should make an effort all by itself for its air...Don't drag Punjab in this political fight...," he further said.

Delhi Minister Apologises, Blames Previous Govt

Meanwhile, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa has apologised for the toxic air in the national capital and said it is "impossible" for any elected government to reduce AQI (air quality index) in just 9-10 months.

Addressing a press conference, Minister Sirsa accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of being responsible for Delhi's pollution and said that the current BJP government is working to fix it. "It is impossible for any elected government to reduce AQI in 9-10 months. I apologise for the pollution in Delhi. We are doing better work than the dishonest AAP government, and we have reduced AQI each day. This disease of pollution is given to us by the Aam Aadmi Party, and we are working to fix it," Sirsa said during the press conference.

Punjab Cities Record Moderate AQI

Air quality in Amritsar stood at 91, according to data by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Jalandhar recorded an AQI of 141; while Khanna recorded 149; and Ludhiana stood at 153, all of them being in the moderate to 'moderate' or below quality. However, Mandi Gobindgarh recorded an AQI of 321. (ANI)