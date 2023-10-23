RIP Bishan Singh Bedi: PM Modi lauds Indian spin legend's passion; other top leaders join in paying tribute

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi graced the cricket field with distinction, representing India in 67 Tests and taking an impressive tally of 266 wickets, which included 14 instances of five-wicket hauls and one memorable 10-wicket haul.

The cricketing world is in mourning following the loss of one of India's cricketing giants, Bishan Singh Bedi, who passed away at the age of 77 after battling a prolonged illness. Bedi, a former Indian captain and the nation's greatest left-arm spinner, has left an indelible mark on the game. He is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad, and daughter Neha.

The demise of this iconic spinner has triggered an outpouring of condolences and tributes from various quarters. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing of noted cricketer Shri Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. His passion for the sport was unwavering, and his exemplary bowling performances led India to numerous memorable victories. He will continue to inspire future generations of cricketers. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah shared his sorrow on social media, saying, "Deeply saddened by the demise of the legendary spinner and former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi Ji... My heartfelt condolences to his family members and his fans in this hour of grief."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur described Bedi's passing as a "loss to the cricket world." He recalled, "Former captain of the Indian cricket team, Bishan Singh Bedi is no more with us. It is very sad news. We stand with his family. When I used to play for Punjab, he was the coach of our Ranji Trophy team. It is a big loss to the cricket world."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee paid her respects, saying, "Saddened at the demise of the legendary Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi. The iconic left-arm spin bowler had brought home many spectacular victories for us, and his name is etched in the memory of millions of his fans. A great captain and a strong personality, he is a beacon light for Indian sports. Sincere condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers."

BJP president JP Nadda also conveyed his condolences, stating, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of the former captain of the Indian cricket team and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi Ji. Bedi Ji's illustrious career was marked by sheer brilliance and commitment to the progress of Indian cricket. He will be remembered beyond his cricketing talent as an athlete with profound sportsmanship and leadership skills. My heartfelt condolences to his family members and well-wishers. Om Shanti."

Former Indian cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir expressed his grief, saying, "Extremely saddened by the passing of Bishan Singh Bedi ji. His immense contribution to cricket will forever be remembered. May God give strength to his family and loved ones!" Bedi's legacy in the world of cricket remains unparalleled, and his memory will live on in the annals of the sport.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi graced the cricket field with distinction, representing India in 67 Tests and taking an impressive tally of 266 wickets, which included 14 instances of five-wicket hauls and one memorable 10-wicket haul. He was a crucial part of India's celebrated quartet of spinners, alongside Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chandrasekhar, and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, forming the backbone of India's bowling unit for over a decade, from 1966 to 1978.