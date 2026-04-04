Kiren Rijiju said the govt will expose 'lies' by Congress and Communists in Kerala on the FCRA Bill. He clarified after talks with Christian missionaries that only illegal FCRA accounts would be affected, not any religion or caste.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government is prepared to expose what he described as "lies" being spread by the Congress and Communist parties in Keralam about the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026. He added that discussions have been held with Christian missionaries in the state to address their concerns through dialogue.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Friday, Rijiju said, "We have had discussions with Christian missionaries in Keralam, and we have heard their concerns. We need to work together through questioning and dialogue. We have heard all the concerns, and we have clarified the lies spread by the Congress and Communist parties in Keralam that the government's intentions are not to work against any religion or caste. If the Communists and Congress continue to spread lies, we will expose them."

Rijiju Accuses Congress of Vote Bank Politics

Rijiju asserted that minorities are receiving greater attention under the Government of India. He accused the Congress of treating Muslims as a vote bank and clarified that only illegal FCRA accounts would be impacted by the proposed changes. "I am the Minority Affairs Minister. Before PM Modi became the prime minister, the minorities in the country were being ignored. Congress used to treat the minorities, particularly the Muslim community, as its vote bank. The micro minorities are also being given due importance under our govt. I want to tell the Muslim community that Congress is treating their community as a vote bank, which is harmful for Muslims. Why should they become a vote bank of one party? We are for everybody. Only the illegal FCRA accounts will be affected," Rijiju said.

Provisions of the FCRA Bill

The Bill provides for the cessation of the FCRA certificate of an organisation upon expiry, non-renewal or refusal of renewal by the government. The amendments also establish a designated authority for "a comprehensive framework for vesting, supervision, management and disposal of foreign contribution and assets, including provisional and permanent vesting." (ANI)