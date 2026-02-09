Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticised the Congress, stating the government won't allow Rahul Gandhi to make accusations and create a ruckus in the Lok Sabha. He added that the opposition does not have the numbers for a no-confidence motion.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday slammed the Congress and said the government cannot agree to a situation where Rahul Gandhi makes accusations in Lok Sabha and a ruckus is created in which other members cannot speak. Rijiju told reporters that the opposition does not have the numbers for any no-confidence motion they plan to bring against the Speaker. "I had given a commitment to the Congress party in front of the Speaker that if Congress agrees to let the House function normally, then we will allow Congress and other parties to speak on how to run the House. I can't agree to a situation where Rahul Gandhi speaks and makes accusations, creates a ruckus and then does not let others speak. If Congress speaks, then we will allow other members to also speak," Rijiju said.

Opposition lacks numbers for no-confidence motion

He said the government did not urge the Speaker to take action over the conduct of opposition members. "They can bring the motion, but they don't have the numbers. They insulted the institution of the Speaker and climbed onto the officials' tables. We could have asked the Speaker to take action. I am not urging the Speaker to take any particular action," he said on Opposition to move no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Political row over Rahul Gandhi's speech

A political row has erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sought to quote from the "pre-print book" during his speech in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's Address with the treasury benches strongly opposing his remarks. After facing several adjournments on the issue, the House last week adopted the motion of thanks by voice vote amid sloganeering by opposition benches. (ANI)