Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has clarified that there is no proposal to extend the monsoon session or convene a special session for the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills, dismissing ongoing speculation amid a logjam in Parliament.

No Extension for Monsoon Session, Govt Clarifies

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday ruled out any proposal to extend the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament or convene a special session between August 16 and 18 to take up the Women's Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. Addressing speculations regarding an extended calendar, Rijiju stated to ANI, "There is no proposal to extend any dates of the Parliament session. There is no special session to be held from August 16 to 18 on the Women's Reservation and Delimitation Bills."

The clarification comes in the wake of continued adjournments and friction in the Monsoon Session, which runs from July 20 to August 13, driven by opposition demands regarding the presence of top government leadership during House proceedings.

Govt-Opposition Talks Amid Stalemate

Amid the ongoing legislative stalemate, a high-level consultation took place within the Parliament complex. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju met with Leader of the Opposition (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi in his chamber, alongside senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. During the 50-minute meeting, Rijiju sought to understand the principal opposition party's stance on the contentious Delimitation Bill and related legislative frameworks.

PM Modi Interacts with BJP MPs

Parallel to the high-stakes political negotiations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued his outreach to parliamentarians, hosting a breakfast meeting for around 37 newly elected and cross-over Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MPs at his official residence. The informal interaction featured discussions on parliamentary discipline, grassroots engagement, and personal experiences in public life.

With the government confirming that no special August window has been scheduled, attention remains focused on the remainder of the regular monsoon calendar as both sides attempt to break procedural gridlocks. (ANI)