Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress, urging questions be posed to Rahul and Sonia Gandhi over their meetings with LWE associates. He supported Amit Shah's declaration that India is 'Naxal-free' and that Naxalism hindered regional development.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju hit out at the Congress, asserting that its top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, should be questioned over their meeting with individuals associated with Left Wing Extremism. Speaking to ANI here, regarding the Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Left Wing Extremism in the Lok Sabha on Monday, Rijiju said the Centre's position on Naxalism was "very clear" and rooted in years of violence caused by extremist ideology.

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"If you hear the statement of Union HM Amit Shah very carefully, it is very clear. When Left Wing Extremism spread across the country, common people lost their lives, thousands of security force jawans lost their lives, even several Congress leaders and workers died," he said. Taking a direct aim at the opposition, Rijiju added, "Now, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are meeting with leaders spreading Left Wing Extremism, Maoist. So, don't pose questions to just us. It is the Congress leaders who should be questioned. Congresspeople are also killed."

Shah Declares India 'Naxal-Free'

The remarks come after Amit Shah declared in Parliament that India has become "Naxal-free," describing it as one of the PM Modi government's biggest achievements. He argued that Naxalism did not arise due to poverty but instead hindered development in affected regions.

Congress Leader Accused of Naxal Links

Shah had also accused Gandhi of 'meeting' with Naxals and their sympathisers on numerous occasions, alleging that several Naxal frontal organisations participated in the Congress leader's Bharat Jodo Yatra. "Throughout his long political career, Rahul Gandhi was seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers. There is a record showing that several Naxal frontal organisations participated in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In 2010, in Odisha, he shared a stage with Lado Sikoka (Naxal leader). From that very platform, Sikoka delivered an inflammatory speech and even garlanded Rahul Gandhi," the Union Home Minister said.

Shah slammed Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and alleged that the Congress leader has been seen on numerous occasions with Naxals and their sympathisers.

Action Against Naxalism and Progress Report

He gave details of action taken by security forces in tackling Naxalism and said 4,839 (Naxalites) have surrendered, 2,218 have been sent to jail, and 706 who refused to surrender and remained in hiding were gunned down by the police in encounters. "We had set a target to make the region Naxal-free by March 31st. After the entire process, I'll inform the nation. However, I can state with absolute confidence that we've indeed become Naxal-free," he said.

"Bihar had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Maharashtra, barring a single tehsil, had become Naxal-free before 2024. Odisha had become Naxal-free prior to 2024. Jharkhand, except for one district, had become Naxal-free before 2024," he added.

Amit Shah alleged that the Congress government, which was in power in Chhattisgarh, had "shielded Naxalites". (ANI)