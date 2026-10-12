Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized the Congress as 'directionless' following the INDIA bloc's march to the Supreme Court. Led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the protest sought action against alleged irregularities in the SIR process.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju lashed out at the opposition leaders on Monday, calling the Congress party "directionless" as INDIA bloc leaders continued their march to the Supreme Court to petition against alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, demanding action against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, While maintaining that protesting is every citizen's right, Rijiju took to X to state that "brazenly abusing constitutional authorities is deplorable."

Escalating his attack on the opposition leadership, he added, "Congress Party is directionless now. But they can improve their numbers if they have a mature and committed leader who doesn't enjoy spending 200 holidays a year."

INDIA Bloc Protests Alleged Poll Irregularities

This comes as Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi led the INDIA bloc's march towards the Supreme Court on Monday. Congress general secratary (organsation) KC Venugopal and Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar was also present. They were joined by other INDIA Alliance leaders including, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora was walking alongside the Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi during the march.

Petition Filed at Supreme Court

Rahul Gandhi's legal team has reached the Supreme Court registry seeking an extension to file an in-person writ petition. The petition reportedly concerns the protest-related issues in New Delhi linked to alleged irregularities by the Election Commission of India. His legal team is seeking an extension beyond 4:30 pm, which is the closing time for the apex courts’ registry to file their plea.

Generally, in such a case, a party can always access the apex courts’ E-filing service, which is open and accessible 24/7.

Protesters Allege 'Vote Theft'

In view of the march, barricades and heavy police deployment were placed as thousands of political workers and civil rights activists marched under the INDIA bloc banner.

Speaking to ANI during the march, Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi said, "People from across the country have come here and brought Delhi to a standstill. We are opposed to SIR and 'Vote theft'...They have rigged the voter list and looted the elections in Haryana, Assam, and Bihar in this manner. Now, they are preparing to do the same in Punjab. That is why people have taken to the streets, to ensure that our votes are not deleted."

Despite the presence of high security, the INDIA bloc delegation has registered a strong protest against the Election Commission and, with them vowing to continue, the issue continues to dominate.