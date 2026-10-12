BJP Mahila Morcha activists protested in Varanasi against Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Bimol Akoijam. Part of the 'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan,' the protest decried Congress's 'anti-women' stance and Rahul's alleged indecency with a female cop.

BJP's Women Wing Protests in Varanasi

BJP Mahila Morcha on Monday held a demonstration at the Congress Metropolitan Office in Varanasi's Maidagin over the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi's indecency with a female police officer at Jantar Mantar and over Congress MP Bimole Akoijam, accused of harassing 11 girl students at JNU, for maintaining silence.

'Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan' Hits the Streets

Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha protested the mysterious silence of the Congress party's top leadership even after the dismissal of Angomcha Bimol Akoijam. As part of the BJP's nationwide "Nari Shakti Hunkar Andolan," a historic demonstration and a massive procession were held in Varanasi today under the leadership of the Mahila Morcha. A large number of women activists gathered at Azad Park, Lahurabir, this afternoon. Carrying placards, banners, and posters mocking the Congress party's double standards, the crowd marched from Lahurabir to the Congress Metropolitan Office in Maidagin. During the procession, the entire Kashi Vishwanath Party (VHP) reverberated with deafening slogans like "Women are respected, the BJP is in the fray," "Shame on the Congress that exploits daughters," and "Shame on Rahul Gandhi."

Leaders Slam Congress' 'Anti-Women Mentality'

Reaching the Congress office in Maidagin, the Mahila Morcha activists staged a protest and surrounded the office. The most powerful and symbolic demonstration occurred when women presented bangles to Rahul Gandhi in front of the Congress office to express their protest.

Regional President of the Mahila Morcha, Sunita Rajesh Singh, and Metropolitan President, Pooja Dixit, addressed the protest, stating that after an impartial investigation by an internal committee of JNU, MP Bimol Akoijam was dismissed on serious charges of sexual harassment of 11 female students. Despite this, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi did not expel their MP from the party. Meanwhile, by behaving indecently with an on-duty female police officer at Jantar Mantar, Rahul Gandhi demonstrated his feudal and anti-women mentality.

Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, who was present at Azad Park, Lahurabir, during the demonstration, said that the conduct, character, and face of the Congress Party and its top leadership have always been anti-women. Today, the women's power of the country has awakened and is exposing this double standard of the Congress party. The Congress party has always been seen as standing on the side of rapists and exploiters.

Prominently present in the demonstration were Metropolitan President Pradeep Agrahari, Namrata Chaurasia, Sadhna Vedanti, Media Coordinator Pramil Pandey, Co-ordinator Vikas Bagi, Chandrashekhar Upadhyay, Ajay Gupta, Amit Khare, Sita Rani Mishra, Yashodhara Dixit, Neha Kakkar, Sapna Singh, Mamta Singh, Shraddha Tiwari, Sapna Rai, Jaya Kesari, Pragya Pandey, Nirmala Singh, Meera Gupta, Jyoti Gupta, Soumya Malhotra, Sonali Singh, Shivani Singh, Chitra Mishra, Rakesh Jaiswal, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Satyendra Singh, Kushagra Srivastava, Sumit Mishra, Abhishek Srivastava, Jagannath Ojha, Shobhnath Maurya, Hira Yadav, Hrithik Mishra, Shailendra Singh, Vivek Pandey, Dinesh Dinu, Vinay Singh, Yogesh Verma, and Sunil Yadav. Awadhesh Rai, along with BJP regional officials, women representatives, councillors, and a large number of women of Kashi, was also present at the demonstration. (ANI)

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