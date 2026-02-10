Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju backed BJP women MPs' complaint against Congress MPs for crossing parliamentary limits. He said Congress MPs crossed to the Treasury side, agitating BJP women MPs and leading to a complaint to the Speaker.

Rijiju Backs Complaint Against Congress MPs

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday backed the complaint filed by BJP women MPs with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress MPs crossed parliamentary limits.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to the reporters, Rijiju said, "The BJP MPs, especially the women MPs, have lodged a strong complaint to the Lok Sabha speaker against the behaviour of the Congress MPs. The Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. They crossed the bench where the Prime Minister sits, and they went beyond towards the Treasury side, and they almost laid the siege of the entire area."

Rijiju said that BJP women MPs were "very agitated" by the conduct after Congress MPs crossed over to the Treasury side. "We had to control our BJP NDA MPs. BJP women MPs were very agitated at this behaviour of the Congress MPs. We stopped our MPs from physical confrontation. Then these MPs went to the Speaker's Chamber and threatened the Speaker. The BJP women MPs have lodged a complaint. Let us see how the Speaker takes action and the steps he takes forward," he said.

BJP Women MPs Urge Action

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) women MPs backed Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while slamming the Opposition MPs for the alleged "unfortunate incident" of throwing papers at the Chair and entering the Well of the House during the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address.

The BJP MPs wrote to Speaker Birla alleging that Opposition women MPs "surrounded the Prime Minister's seat" and later aggressively approached the Speaker's chamber on February 4. They urged the Speaker to take "the strongest possible action" against the MPs involved in the alleged incident.

Cross-Complaints and Speaker's Earlier Remarks

This came as a response to women MPs from Congress's letter to Om Birla alleging that the ruling party forced him to make "false, baseless, and defamatory" claims against them.

On Thursday, Speaker Om Birla had said he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident, as he had received information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat in the House and "resort to an unprecedented incident". (ANI)