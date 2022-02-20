Rift in Karnataka Congress: Rahul Gandhi summons DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to Delhi

Amidst reports of rift in Karnataka Congress between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah's camps, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has summoned 15 leaders to New Delhi on February 25. It is said that leaders loyal to Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah are not united and this may upset the party's calculation in Assembly elections 2023.

With the widening rift between DK Shivakumar's followers and Siddaramaiah's followers over the CM's face from Congress in 2023, sensing trouble going out of hand in coming days, the central leadership has stepped in. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has summoned 15 leaders including Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah to Delhi.

Leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, KH Muniyappa, BK Hariprasad, MP Patil, Eshwar Khandre, K Rahman Khan, Dr G Parameshwara, HK Patil and others have been asked to come for discussions. In the past, Siddaramaiah's loyalists like BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Raghavendra Hitnal and others raised slogans saying Siddaramaiah will be CM, some leaders like NA Harris and others are backing Shivakumar.

As per reports, the Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala, AICC administration KC Venugopal and Rahul Gandhi will address the state leaders. The meeting was convened after it came to notice of high command that 'all is not well' in the Karnataka Congress unit.

However, both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were seen together taking on the BJP government. In January, both the leaders walked together for the Mekedatu dam project implementation rally and recently, they demanded the sacking of minister Eshwarappa from CM Bommai Cabinet over his alleged 'anti-national' comment.

It is said that both the leaders have warned their respective followers from making any statement in public. As Zameer Ahmed Khan seems not toeing with the party line, DK Shivakumar talking to Asianet Suvarna had told that, he has already issued warning and said 'no leader is above the party and everyone must follow set principes'. Even speaking about the issue concerning the minority community, he said only he will issue comment and told no leaders will be allowed to comment.'

This statement comes in the background of Zameer trying to project himself as a 'messiah' of Muslims with his loose and controversial comments. Defending the hijab rights of women, he recently told that 'rate of rape increased on India as women don't wear burka'. The party drew flak over Zameer's statement. Shivakumar has called this statement 'foolish' and directed him to seek an apology.