RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

The petition to relocate the trial outside West Bengal was made during a hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Several lawyers involved in the case cited "disturbing circumstances" in West Bengal as grounds for the transfer.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (November 7) denied the request to transfer the trial of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital's rape and murder case to another state, confirming that proceedings will remain in West Bengal. The case, concerning the brutal crime on August 9, has gathered public attention and raised calls for a fair trial process.

The petition to relocate the trial outside West Bengal was made during a hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, along with Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra. Several lawyers involved in the case cited "disturbing circumstances" in West Bengal as grounds for the transfer.

Kerala: Court delivers life sentences to three in Kollam collectorate blast case

While acknowledging the court's authority to relocate cases under exceptional situations, such as during the unrest in Manipur, the bench ruled against the transfer, saying, "No such transfer here. We are not doing anything like that."

Representing the West Bengal government, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that the state's commitment to a swift and fair trial, highlighting "We are very keen that the case is expedited. The state wants to ensure that those responsible are punished quickly." Sibal's remarks reinforced the state's assurances of accountability and responsiveness to the case's gravity.

During the proceedings, a status report was submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which detailed recent progress in the case. According to the CBI, charges were officially filed against Sanjay Roy by the additional sessions judge in Sealdah on November 4. The trial is set to proceed on November 11, with the prosecution preparing to present its evidence.

Roy stands accused of the rape and murder of the 31-year-old doctor, a case that has called for state-wide protests and demands for strengthened security measures in medical facilities.

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan receives threat call from Chhattisgarh, Mumbai Police file case

Concerns regarding the adequacy of the CBI investigation were also raised, with some advocates alleging that the agency had primarily relied on findings from the state police. The bench reassured that the trial judge has the authority to order further investigations if necessary and affirmed that the Supreme Court would respect the trial court's autonomy.

Latest Videos