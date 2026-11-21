Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Patna to meet Nitish Kumar and inaugurate the 19.7 km Nitish Setu bridge, a project worth Rs 4,280 crore, alongside various other development initiatives aimed at boosting Bihar's future prosperity.

PM Modi Meets Nitish Kumar Before Inaugurating The New Nitish Setu

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar at the Patna Airport before heading to inaugurate "Nitish Setu", and roll out major development projects across the state. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport." It was a delight to meet Nitish Kumar Ji at Patna airport. पटना एयरपोर्ट पर नीतीश कुमार जी से मिलकर अत्यंत प्रसन्नता हुई। @NitishKumar https://t.co/grj1X92Ma0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 21, 2026

Bihar minister Ram Kripal Yadav dismissed Tejashwi Yadav's remarks over the naming of the newly built Kachchi Dargah–Bidupur Ganga bridge as "Nitish Setu", asserting that former chief minister Nitish Kumar drove the project from conception to completion Questioning Tejashwi Yadav's standing to raise objections, Yadav remarked, "Who is Tejashwi Yadav to ask these questions? Our chief minister has explained everything, from the vision to the foundation and right up to today. Tejashwi Yadav has made no contribution whatsoever. Tejashwi Yadav would not have become deputy chief minister. He became one thanks to Nitish Kumar’s blessings. Nitish Kumar’s contribution is immense, and that is why this important bridge has been named after him. Today, our prime minister is inaugurating it."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Radha Mohan Singh called the day a historic milestone for Bihar's growth. He noted that the project, worth thousands of crores, will lay the foundation of Bihar's future. "Today’s program, featuring the Prime Minister, is a highly significant and historic day for the prosperity of Bihar. Projects worth thousands of crores will either be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid across the state. This gift (Nitish Setu) of projects worth thousands of crores to Bihar serves, in a sense, to lay the foundation for the state’s future prosperity," he said.

PM Modi will dedicate to the nation Nitish Setu, an extradosed cable-stayed bridge over the River Ganga, built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore. The 19.7 km-long project connects Kachhi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district with Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district. It comprises a 9.7 km main bridge and 10 km of approach roads.