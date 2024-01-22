Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Revealed! Ayodhya Mosque construction to begin in THIS month

    According to media reports, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation has decided to begin construction of a grand mosque at Ayodhya in May 2024. It is touted to take three or four years to complete the project.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    The Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation will begin the construction of a grand mosque in Ayodhya in May this year, according to media reports. It will probably take three or four years to complete the project. The news emerged on the day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony. The information was provided by Haji Arfat Shaikh, who is in charge of the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation's (IICF) development committee, which is in charge of the mosque project. He mentioned the possibility of creating a crowdfunding site to raise money for the proposed mosque.

    In honour of the Prophet Muhammad, the mosque will be called "Masjid Muhammed bin Abdullah."

    The IICF secretary, Athar Hussain, stated that the mosque's completion date has been postponed because more traditional design aspects were desired. A 500-bed hospital will also be constructed in the complex, as per reports.

    SC's ruling gave 5 acres of land for the construction of a mosque in a village in compensation for the Babri Masjid. The land has been allocated in Dhannipur village under Sohawal tehsil in Raunahi town of Ayodhya. 

    Meanwhile, in a historic event on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took part in the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, marking a significant moment for millions of devotees. The temple town of Ayodhya witnessed a massive influx of devotees, with tens of thousands waving flags and celebrating the long-awaited event.

    The 50-meter tall temple, dedicated to Lord Ram Lalla, now stands on the grounds where the Babri Masjid once existed before its demolition in 1992.
    PM Modi entered the temple arena, ascending the stairs to reach the sanctum sanctorum where the pran-pratistha ceremony was taking place. Demonstrating his deep devotion, he observed a fast for 11 days, sustaining himself solely on fruits and coconut water. Additionally, during this period, he chose to sleep on the floor, symbolizing his commitment to actively participate in the sacred pran pratistha rituals.
     

