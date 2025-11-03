Telangana CM Revanth Reddy announced his government will complete the long-pending SLBC Tunnel project. He slammed the previous BRS government for the 10-year delay and for compromising on the state's share of Krishna water.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said that the government is committed to completing the long-pending world's biggest 40 km long SLBC Tunnel project works.

SLBC Project on War Footing

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced that the government will provide compensation and address the grievances of the dwellers of the submerged Marlapadu, Keshya Tanda and Nakkalagandi habitations located close to the SLBC project.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 4600 crore, and the government is ready to provide irrigation facilities to 3 lakh acres by lifting 30 TMC of water from the Krishna River.

CM Slams BRS Over Delays and Water Rights

The Chief Minister came down heavily on the previous BRS government for "not completing the prestigious SLBC tunnel works during its 10-year rule for political reasons."

The SLBC project was sanctioned in 1983. "People dethroned the BRS government for not completing the SLBC project and now we are taking up the works on a war footing," the CM said that people will also not forgive us if the project is not completed.

Criticism Over Krishna Water Sharing

The chief minister also criticised the previous BRS government for "compromising on the utilisation of Krishna water".

"The then Irrigation minister, T Harish Rao, signed an agreement with Andhra Pradesh to utilise only 299 TM of water. The Congress government took serious note of it and made strong arguments before the Tribunal to protect the state interests," he said.

The CM warned Harish Rao to stop making "cheap comments and creating nonsense" on water issues.