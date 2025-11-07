Telangana CM Revanth Reddy campaigns for the Jubilee Hills bypoll, highlighting past Congress development and BRS's alleged failures. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar attacks Reddy, accusing him of appeasement politics for wearing a 'skull cap'.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday urged voters to think wisely and make a decision in the Jubilee Hills Bypolls on November 11 and Hyderabad became a "growth engine" during the previous Congress government.

"Voters should think wisely and make a decision in the Jubilee Hills by-election taking place on the 11th of this month. Voters should think about the overall development of Telangana. People should see how much development Congress has achieved during its time. Giving the state to BRS led to huge debts," CM Reddy told reporters here.

CM Reddy Highlights Congress's Development Record

He also highlighted the work done by the Congress government in the State. "Wasn't it Congress that made Hyderabad a metropolis?.. Metro, Outer Ring Road, International Airport.. all these were brought by the Congress government..." He also targeted Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. "If Hyderabad is submerged in floods, G Kishan Reddy will not bring a single penny from the Center. The construction and demolition of Kaleshwaram happened within three years...Rs one lakh crores were drained into Godavari....The people of Jubilee Hills should think wisely and vote.. Hyderabad became a growth engine during the last Congress government."

Bandi Sanjay Slams CM Reddy Over 'Skull Cap' Remark

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday slammed Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and accused him and the Congress candidate of "wearing a skull cap for votes". Bandi Sanjay Kumar said, "If a day comes when I must wear a skull cap for votes, I'd rather cut off my head. I'm an unapologetic Hindu - I won't insult other faiths by faking a namaz. Even Muslim leaders like Azharuddin and AIMIM didn't wear it. But CM Revanth Reddy and the Congress candidate did - just for votes. Does CM have the courage to ask Azharuddin to chant Vakratunda Mahakaya? Or take Owaisi to Bhagyalakshmi temple and make him sing a song for Ammavaru to win Hindu votes?"

By-election Background and Candidates

The counting of votes is scheduled for November 14. This by-election was prompted by the death of the sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath.

The Congress party has nominated V. Naveen Yadav, a leader from the Backwards Class (BC), as its candidate. Meanwhile, the BRS has chosen Gopinath's widow, Sunitha, to run for the position. The BJP has selected Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate.