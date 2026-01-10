Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appealed to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart, Chandrababu Naidu, to stop obstructing project approvals on the Krishna River, citing the heavy economic burden on Telangana and calling for an amicable resolution to water issues.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has appealed to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to stop obstructing project approvals on the Krishna River. He stated that delays are imposing a heavy economic burden on Telangana.

CM Seeks Amicable Resolution on Water Disputes

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Suzen Medicare fluids plant in Maheshwaram here, the Chief Minister called upon all political parties to extend support to resolve inter-state water issues amicably. He said Telangana was already facing financial stress due to delays in project approvals and the suspension of fund releases by the Union government.

Reddy further asserted that the Telangana government opposed developing enmity with neighbouring states over water issues and had no intention of gaining political advantage over them. "Our priority is to find solutions to water disputes, not to develop enmity. The Congress has no intention of gaining political mileage in the name of water issues," he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government prioritised safeguarding the interests of the people and farmers and was ready to resolve water issues through dialogue in a friendly manner.

Call for Broader Inter-State Cooperation

Referring to the proposal for port connectivity for Telangana, Revanth Reddy sought cooperation from Andhra Pradesh, noting that issues could be resolved if the two states worked together. He added that discussions with neighbouring states would continue for this purpose. "We are seeking mutual cooperation with all neighbouring states- AP, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu," the CM said.

Telangana's Economic Vision and Global Ambitions

Highlighting the Telangana Rising 2047 Vision document, Reddy said the government had set a target of achieving a 1 trillion US dollar economy by 2034 and a 3 trillion USD economy by 2047. He said initiatives such as CURE and PURE would play a pivotal role in strengthening the state's economic activity.

Stating that Hyderabad was already competing with top global cities, Reddy said Telangana was poised to compete with economies such as Germany, Japan, South Korea, and New York. "As part of this, we are encouraging industries started by young entrepreneurs," the CM said.

Hyderabad as a Global Pharma Hub

The Chief Minister noted that around 40 per cent of the country's bulk drugs are produced in Telangana, asserting that the state excels in the pharmaceutical sector and that Hyderabad has emerged as a global hub. "We are excelling in the pharma sector, and the entire world is looking at Hyderabad. Those who studied here have become CEOs of global companies. This is a matter of great pride for us," he said.

Reddy said 30 years of sustained efforts had enabled Hyderabad to compete with leading global cities.

Encouraging Private Investment and Job Creation

It is commendable that a great company manufacturing IV fluids using German technology has been established in South India. The Sujen Medicare manufacturing unit has been established as part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision.

The CM stressed that private investments should be encouraged to generate more job opportunities. He welcomed the establishment of the Suzen Medicare unit, which uses German technology to manufacture IV fluids.

The Sujen Medicare manufacturing unit has been established as part of the Telangana Rising 2047 vision, the CM said, stressing that private investments should be encouraged to generate more job opportunities. (ANI)