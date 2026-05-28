The BJP announced a major reshuffle, appointing five new district presidents in Uttar Pradesh. The party also named new state unit chiefs for Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura, with Kewal Singh Dhillon leading Punjab and Harsh Malhotra Delhi.

In a major reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced New District Presidents for Five UP Districts on Thursday. According to the announcement, Dilip Dev Patel has been appointed as the District President of Awadh's Ambedkar Nagar, while Ram Sakal Patel and Kashi Nath Singh have been named to head the Varanasi and Chandauli districts, respectively. Furthermore, Ramesh Prasad Gupta has been given charge of the Gorakhpur Metropolis, while Kali Prasad has been named the District President of Deoria.

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BJP Appoints New State Presidents

Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appointed new presidents for the party's state units in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Tripura. Kewal Singh Dhillon has been named the President of the BJP's Punjab unit, while BJP leader Archana Gupta will take the helm in Haryana. The party has also appointed minister of state (MoS) Harsh Malhotra as the President of the BJP's Delhi state unit. Additionally, the party has appointed Abhishek Debroy to lead the Bharatiya Janata Party's Tripura State Unit. These appointments were finalised under the leadership of the party's national president Nitin Nabin.

A loyalist of former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and a former Congress leader, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Dhillon was a member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly (2012-17) for the constituency of Barnala. Dhillon joined the BJP on June 4, 2022.

Harsh Malhotra is a prominent BJP leader in Delhi who currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha for the East Delhi constituency (elected in 2024). He is also the Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Abhishek Debroy has been a member of the Tripura Legislative Assembly, representing the Matabari constituency, since winning his seat in the 2023 assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Archana Gupta thanked the party leadership for the opportunity in a Facebook post. "I pledge to discharge the responsibility entrusted to me as the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Haryana, with complete integrity, dedication, and a spirit of service. This honour belongs not merely to me, but to every single party worker who remains ceaselessly dedicated to the organization's ideology and to the service of the nation." she said.

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