Telangana BJP Chief N Ramchander Rao hits back at CM Revanth Reddy's 'Owaisi is BJP's god' remark. Rao claims it's Reddy who treats the BJP as a 'god' and accuses Congress and AIMIM of being 'real brothers' in a political alliance.

BJP Hits Back at CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Tuesday responded to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remark that the BJP treats AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi as its "only God." He said it is Reddy who treats the BJP as a "god" by repeatedly invoking its name for political attacks.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Mr Revanth Reddy has commented that Owaisi (AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi) has become a god for the BJP. He should understand that for him, the BJP has become god because every time he takes the name of the BJP for political attacks. It is not the question of who takes whose name."

The Telangana BJP Chief accused Revanth Reddy of using the BJP's name to intimidate Muslims, asserting that the real political alliance exists between Congress and AIMIM. "You're showing BJP's name and trying to threaten Muslims...If the BJP comes to power, only then will it be 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. You and Owaisi are close, tied cousins. Congress and AIMIM are real brothers in politics," he said.

Revanth Reddy's 'Owaisi is God for BJP' Remark

A day earlier, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy targeted the BJP, saying it prioritises AIMIM Chief over Lord Rama and treats him as a "lifeline" to win votes. He criticised the BJP's repeated portrayal of Owaisi as a villain while questioning why the party cannot curb his influence.

In a press meet, Telangana CM said, "This is the history of the Bharatiya Janata Party. If you analyse it, for them, there is only one god, Asaduddin Owaisi. They casually utter Lord Rama's name, but the one they bow to every day is Asaduddin Owaisi. You know how people talk about a "life line"? Their lifeline itself is Asaduddin Owaisi. See how many times they remember Rama's name without mentioning Owaisi, and how many times they remember Owaisi's name; this should be examined."

"Every time, they turn Asaduddin Owaisi into an "Aladdin's magic lamp" and ask for votes. After all, all the governments are yours, aren't they? If Asaduddin Owaisi is such a villain, why are you unable to control him?" Reddy said. (ANI)