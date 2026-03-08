Telangana CM Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma before his move to Maharashtra. Reddy also celebrated International Women's Day by honouring women journalists for their contribution to society and responsible journalism.

CM Revanth Reddy Meets Governor Ahead of New Appointment

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy paid a courtesy call on Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Sunday, ahead of Varma's appointment as the Governor of Maharashtra. The meeting, held at Lok Bhavan, was attended by Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister recalled the association formed with Telangana for almost two years as Governor and the services rendered to the state. He said that the efforts made by Jishnu Dev Varma for continuous cooperation and mutual understanding between Telangana and the northeastern states in areas such as arts, culture, technology, sports and innovation under the name "Telangana - North East India Connect" are commendable.

Govt Honours Women Journalists on International Women's Day

Earlier in the day, a special programme was organised at Praja Bhavan to honour women journalists for their remarkable contribution to the media and society on the occasion of International Women's Day. The programme was graced by A. Revanth Reddy, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister appreciated the dedication, courage, and professionalism displayed by women journalists and acknowledged their vital role in strengthening democracy and upholding the values of responsible journalism."Women journalists continue to inspire society through their commitment to truth, integrity, and public service," CM Revanth said.

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, also attended the programme and lauded the growing role of women in the media sector, emphasising that their participation is essential for building an inclusive and progressive society, according to a release.

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information & Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, appreciated the professionalism and dedication of women journalists and reiterated the government's commitment to supporting media freedom and empowering women across all fields.

Minister for Transport and BC Welfare Ponnam Prabhakar extended his greetings to women journalists and acknowledged their important contribution in bringing social issues and public concerns to light. (ANI)