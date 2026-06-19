The Nagaland State Lottery has announced the results for its Dear Spark Friday weekly draw held on June 19, 2026. The lottery featured a grand first prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other prize tiers. While specific winning numbers are to be announced, participants are advised to check official lists.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday weekly lottery results for June 19, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 95B 36399 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Friday Winning Numbers

Results from the uploaded Dear Star Friday Weekly Lottery sheet dated June 11, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.