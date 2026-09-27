The birth centenary of former VHP leader Ashok Singhal was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Guest, paid tribute to Singhal's lifelong commitment to Indian culture and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

The birth centenary year ceremony of former VHP leader Ashok Singhal was inaugurated on Sunday at a grand ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Ashok Singhal Foundation.

According to a release, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was the Chief Guest, led the nation in paying tribute to the late Ashok Singhal, whose life was devoted to Indian culture, spiritual awakening, the organisation of Hindu society, and the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. The ceremony honoured his inspiring life, far-sighted thought, and contribution to the nation and society.

Amit Shah Pays Tribute to Ashok Singhal's Legacy

Addressing the ceremony, Shah said, "Shri Ashok Singhal ji dedicated his life to the nation, society, and the preservation of India's cultural heritage. His contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and his lifelong commitment to the cause of cultural resurgence will continue to be remembered. The Vishva Hindu Parishad & Ashok Singhal Foundation is doing commendable work by commemorating his birth centenary and bringing his life, values, and contributions to a wider audience, particularly the youth. These celebrations are an important opportunity for the younger generation to understand the ideals that guided Shri Ashok Singhal ji and draw inspiration from a life devoted to the nation and society. I am confident that this initiative will help carry his legacy and message to generations to come."

Swami Paramanand Giri Maharaj on National Responsibility

Swami Paramanand Giri Maharaj said, "This is our country, and it is our responsibility to protect all that belongs to it. We must remain vigilant towards our society and our Dharma, continue to work hard, and contribute towards making our nation stronger and more progressive, as was the ideology of Shri Ashok Singhal Ji."

Ceremonial Highlights and Book Release

The ceremony opened with a conch invocation (shankhnaad) and the chanting of Vedic mantras by 100 ritwiks, reflecting Singhal's deep faith in the Vedic tradition, Indian knowledge systems, and spiritual consciousness. A central highlight of the evening was the release of the coffee table book "Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram Ke Divya Padchinh" (The Divine Footprints of Lord Ram), a publication that presents the life values, ideals, and enduring cultural influence of Lord Ram on Indian society. On the occasion, a replica of the 'Shri Ram Stambh' was also unveiled and put on display.

Dattatreya Hosabale on Singhal's Firm Conviction

On this occasion, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale said, "Shri Ashok Singhal ji possessed a rare combination of firmness in conviction and sensitivity towards the suffering of others. Once he took a decision, he remained steadfast and would focus not on whether a task was difficult, but on finding the path to accomplish it. His contribution extended across several spheres, from the work of the Sangh and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad to initiatives concerning India's cultural heritage, social service and the preservation of our traditions. He was not merely a person who held strong convictions; he had the ability to translate those convictions into organised and sustained action."

Digital Launch and Exhibition on Singhal's Life

According to the press release, the gathering witnessed the digital launch (lokarpan) of the 'Shri Ram Stambhs' to be installed along the Ram Van-gaman Path in Ayodhya district, an effort to connect the public with the memory of Lord Ram's journey and the cultural and spiritual sites associated with it. A special exhibition on Singhal's life, spiritual values, organisational work, and role in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was also presented through photographs, documents, and related material.

VHP President on Carrying Forward the Legacy

"Revered Ashok Singhal ji's life remains a living source of inspiration for Indian culture, spiritual consciousness, and selfless devotion to the nation. This centenary is not merely an occasion to remember him; it is a year of resolve to carry his ideals, his spirit of service and his love for Bharat to the coming generations," said Vishva Hindu Parishad International President Alok Kumar. (ANI)