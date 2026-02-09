Telangana CM Revanth Reddy labelled the BRS a 'Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi' over the phone-tapping row. He alleged BRS leaders blackmailed people for money, grabbed land, and deposited Rs 1500 crore into the party account via unethical means.

Hitting out at the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the phone-tapping controversy in Telangana, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday labelled the party as a "Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi". Addressing a public rally in Mulugu, he alleged that the incidents during the KCR government exposed how BRS leaders blackmailed individuals for money and seized land. Reddy claimed that Rs 1,500 crore was deposited into the BRS party account through "unethical practices" and said the party leadership committed "unpardonable sins" that are now facing consequences.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"BRS stands for 'Blackmail Rajakiya Samithi'. Phone tapping incidents in the KCR government are enough to prove how the BRS leadership blackmailed others for money and grabbed lands. Rs 1500 crores were deposited into the BRS party account through unethical practices. The BRS leaders committed unpardonable sins and are now facing consequences. BRS leaders did not spare opposition leaders, journalists, judges, or film stars from phone tapping. They also listened to conversations between husbands and wives," the Chief Minister said.

Phone-Tapping Case Investigation

The phone-tapping case surfaced after former DCP P Radhakrishna Rao alleged that telephones belonging to media personalities, retired police officers, and politicians were monitored during the BRS government tenure to track KCR's political rivals. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the matter had summoned former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, Harish Rao, and other senior party leaders for questioning.

Action Against Involved Officer

Earlier on February 4, the Telangana government on Wednesday cancelled DSP Praneeth Kumar's promotion, citing his alleged involvement in phone tapping incident during the tenure of the BRS government in the state. The 2007-batch officer who was promoted from Circle Inspector to Deputy Superintendent of Police during the BRS tenure is alleged to have involved in wiretapping politicians, businessmen, and journalists. (ANI)