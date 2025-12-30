A retired Air Force engineer was murdered allegedly by his daughter-in-law following a family dispute in southwest Delhi's Bindapur area on Saturday.

In a shocking incident, a retired Air Force engineer was allegedly murdered by his daughter-in-law at their home over a property dispute in southwest Delhi’s Bindapur area on Saturday. The victim, Naresh Kumar (62), a resident of Mansa Ram Park, died in an assault triggered by a long-standing feud over a 50-yard house, police said.

According to the police, the accused, Geeta (32), allegedly attacked Naresh on the rooftop of the house. She allegedly sat on his chest and assaulted him repeatedly, inflicting fatal head injuries. The dispute over division of the property had reportedly fuelled frequent arguments between the two.

Police received a PCR call at 10.46 am, alerting them to the incident. When officers reached the spot, they found Naresh lying unconscious on the terrace. He was rushed to a nearby hospital along with his younger son, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Geeta, who was found on the first floor of the house, told the police that she had beaten him up. Further inquiry revealed that the pair had been locked in a prolonged and bitter property dispute, with tensions escalating over time.

Neighbours told police that Naresh was sitting alone on the terrace when Geeta allegedly went upstairs and attacked him. She allegedly pinned him down by sitting on his chest and then repeatedly hit him, causing severe head trauma. Hearing his cries, neighbours raised the alarm. By the time his younger daughter and others reached the terrace, Naresh had suffered multiple injuries and was unresponsive.

Naresh reportedly lived with his younger son, daughter-in-law, and minor daughter. His elder son, Geeta’s husband, works in Hyderabad and was not present at the time of the incident. The tragedy comes just four months after Naresh lost his wife, adding to the family’s grief.

A case has been registered under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bindapur police station. Further investigation into the incident is underway.