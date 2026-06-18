Himachal Pradesh's mountains face a garbage crisis due to tourism, alarming residents and environmentalists. Visitors and experts are calling for responsible travel practices and immediate policy interventions to prevent popular destinations from turning into dumps.

The picturesque mountains of Himachal Pradesh are increasingly turning into dumping grounds during every tourist season, raising alarm among residents, environmentalists, and tourism stakeholders. Visitors from across the country have voiced concern over the growing accumulation of plastic waste, food wrappers, and other garbage along roadsides, trekking trails, and popular tourist destinations, urging fellow travellers to adopt responsible tourism practices.

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Tourists Voice Concern, Urge Responsibility

Speaking to ANI, Amit, a tourist from Noida, appealed to young travellers to take responsibility for preserving nature while visiting hill stations. "I will give a message to the youngsters because recently our Prime Minister requested all the youth, especially Gen Z, that wherever they are going in the hilly regions, they must carry their bags. Whatever they are wasting, whatever they are using, they should carry it back instead of throwing it into the hills. We have to respect nature," he said. Expressing disappointment over littering, Amit added, "It is disappointing to see people throwing garbage from vehicle windows. If we are coming here to see the beauty of nature, we must preserve it. Those who come after us should also be able to enjoy these mountains."

Another visitor from the NCR region, Dr Vandana, said tourists must understand the long-term consequences of their actions. "This Earth is our home. If we continue damaging it, how will we survive? The COVID pandemic taught us the value of good health and a healthy environment. If we have not learned even from that experience, it means we are destroying both the Earth and ourselves," she told ANI. Warning about the future of hill stations, she said, "If this continues, five years from now you may not find Shimla--you may find a garbage town instead. Individual efforts can make a significant difference."

Experts Call for Policy Intervention

Environmentalist Pradeep Sangwan, founder of NGO Healing Himalayas, said the issue required immediate policy intervention and sustainable tourism planning. "This is a very serious concern and has been highlighted for a long time. Himachal Pradesh and other Himalayan destinations need policies based on tourist footfall. We need to work on carrying capacity and develop sustainable infrastructure," Sangwan told ANI.

He further said, "Garbage accumulates in one place, enters drains, causes blockages, flows into rivers, disturbs aquatic life, and eventually contributes to flooding. All these issues are interconnected." Highlighting the work undertaken by his organisation, Sangwan said Healing Himalayas has established eight Material Recovery Facilities at environmentally sensitive locations, including Atal Tunnel and Chitkul, which collectively process around nine tonnes of waste every day.

A Call for Collective Action

Tourism stakeholder Rakesh Thakur from Kufri also stressed the need for collective action. "This is not just a Shimla issue but a concern across Himachal Pradesh. People themselves need to be aware and responsible. At the same time, government policies are also necessary. Dustbins should be installed along roads and emptied regularly," he said. (ANI)