Health Harming Diet:

10 foods with hidden microplastic

Honey:

Microplastics can enter honey through environmental pollution affecting bees and their habitats.

Bottled Water:

Microplastics are commonly found in bottled water, with some studies showing high levels of contamination.

Processed Foods:

Packaging and processing methods can introduce microplastics into various processed foods.

 

Seafood:

Fish and shellfish often ingest microplastics from polluted oceans, which can accumulate in their tissues.

Rice:

Studies have found microplastic contamination in rice, especially instant varieties.

Salt:

A significant percentage of salt brands worldwide contain microplastics due to production processes.

Tea Bags:

Many tea bags release microplastics into your drink when exposed to hot water.

Sugar:

Similar to salt, sugar can be contaminated during processing and packaging.

Protein Powders:

Some protein supplements may contain microplastics due to packaging and manufacturing practices.

