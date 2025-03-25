Lifestyle
10 foods with hidden microplastic
Microplastics can enter honey through environmental pollution affecting bees and their habitats.
Microplastics are commonly found in bottled water, with some studies showing high levels of contamination.
Packaging and processing methods can introduce microplastics into various processed foods.
Fish and shellfish often ingest microplastics from polluted oceans, which can accumulate in their tissues.
Studies have found microplastic contamination in rice, especially instant varieties.
A significant percentage of salt brands worldwide contain microplastics due to production processes.
Many tea bags release microplastics into your drink when exposed to hot water.
Similar to salt, sugar can be contaminated during processing and packaging.
Some protein supplements may contain microplastics due to packaging and manufacturing practices.
