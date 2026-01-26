The Indian Navy Tableau at the Republic Day parade highlighted its shipbuilding prowess and self-reliance. It featured the ancient hand-stitched ship INSV Kaundinya alongside the modern aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, reflecting its journey.

Indian Navy Tableau Blends Tradition and Self-Reliance

The Indian Navy Tableau showcased the country's traditional shipbuilding prowess, centring INSV Kaundinya, the hand-stitched ship that sailed from Gujarat to Oman, retracing the roots of the country's 5,000-year-old seafaring legacy.

The Indian Navy tableau, themed 'Anchored in Tradition, Sailing into Self- Reliance and Innovation', was led by Lt Cdr Roopa A and Lt Cdr Dilna K, who circumnavigated the world aboard INSV Tarini The ancient frigate INSV Kaundinya and the Maratha Navy ship 'Ghurab' recalled India's early shipbuilding prowess.

Modern indigenous warships and air platforms, led by the mighty aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, symbolised military self-reliance and maritime capability in the tableau.

A Historic Voyage Commemorated

Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council, who was part of the historic sailing team aboard INSV Kaundinya, highlighted the moment in a post on X. "INSV Kaundinya marching proudly on Republic Day along with her sister INS Vikrant," he said. https://x.com/sanjeevsanyal/status/2015683005076156647?s=20 INSV Kaundinya voyage was led by a crew of 18 Indian Navy personnel.

The journey is widely seen as a tribute to India's nearly 5,000-year-old seafaring legacy and its pivotal role in early trade and cultural exchanges across the Indian Ocean region.

Reflecting the Navy's Vision

The Indian Navy's tableau,while demonstrating India's advancements in technological capability and manufacturing, reflected the Indian Navy's march towards 'JAI' - Jointness, Aatmanirbharta, and Victory through Innovation.

Young cadets of the Sea Cadet Corps, who represent the Indian Navy's efforts to inculcate Maritime consciousness amongst youth, marched alongside the tableau.

Significance of Republic Day

Republic Day marks a defining milestone in India's national journey. It marks the day the Constitution of India came into force on January 26, 1950, formally establishing the country as a Sovereign Democratic Republic.

While independence on August 15, 1947, ended colonial rule, it was the adoption of the Constitution that completed India's transition to self-governance based on law, institutional accountability, and the will of the Indians. (ANI)