Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma marked the 77th Republic Day in Dibrugarh, hailing Padma awardees and outlining the state's rapid economic growth, major infrastructure development, and firm actions against illegal immigration and for indigenous rights.

On the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday unfurled the National Tricolour at Khanikar Playground in Dibrugarh. He offered his floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, other freedom fighters and martyrs who made supreme sacrifices that shaped India's independence. The Chief Minister also paid his homage to BR Ambedkar and other stalwarts associated with the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution of India.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma also said that conferment of the Padma Awards on five personalities from Assam, Union Minister Kabindra Purkayasthya (posthumously), Haricharan Saikia, Jogesh Deuri, Pokhila Lekthepi and Nuruddin Ahmed has made every Assamese proud. He said that their services and contributions epitomised selfless service and cultural pride. "From grassroots heroes to custodians of our rich heritage, their exemplary contributions will continue to inspire generations to work for the betterment of society. The entire state of Assam is immensely proud of its achievements," he said.

Commitment to Constitutional Values and Progress

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, referring to the background of the framing of the Constitution, mentioned Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Motilal Nehru, former Assam Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi, and others. "The Constitution is the soul of Indian democracy. The Constitution gives India a federal system and guides the country to work for balanced development across all regions through decentralised governance," he said.

He said that, as Chief Minister, he has taken an oath under the Constitution and remains firmly committed to leading Assam forward with steady, determined, and uninterrupted progress. He noted that a decade ago, Independence Day and Republic Day often saw strikes and boycotts. "Times have changed, and people across the state now participate in these National Festivals with spontaneous enthusiasm. On 30 January, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone for the state's second Legislative Assembly complex, to be built at a cost of about Rs 300 crore. This step will give new momentum to Upper Assam. The government has requested the Chief Justice of India to establish a circuit bench of the Gauhati High Court in Dibrugarh," the Chief Minister said.

Economic Revival and Infrastructure Boost

The Chief Minister said that Assam's administrative and communication framework took shape in Dibrugarh. "The state's industrial development also began there, which strongly influenced Assam's overall growth. However, during the rule of previous Congress governments, neglect, apathy, and misgovernance stalled industrial growth and created serious economic problems. Under the vision, ideals, and economic foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam has moved forward and opened a new chapter of economic revival," he said.

Investment and Growth Statistics

Citing Reserve Bank of India data, the Chief Minister said that over the past five years, Assam has emerged as the fastest-growing state economy in the country. "Gross State Domestic Product has also risen rapidly, and in less than a decade, the size of the state's economy has nearly tripled. February last year, the Advantage Assam 2.0 infrastructure and investment summit secured investment commitments of more than Rs 5 lakh crore, with projects worth nearly Rs 3 lakh crore already moving toward implementation," he said.

He further said that, as a representative of this resurgent Assam, he attended the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from 19 to 24 January. "Through this meeting, Assam received new investment commitments worth about Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Assam's development involves more than building infrastructure. It also links deeply to Assam's identity," he said.

Addressing Demographic Change and Illegal Immigration

He noted that the influx of people from East Bengal has had a major impact on the state's demographic structure. Comparing the 2011 census with the census scheduled for 2027, he said the share of people of East Bengal origin could rise to 40 per cent. "Today, Hindus have become a minority in 12 districts of the state. 63.88 lakh bighas of land in Assam have fallen under illegal occupation by unknown persons, and previous governments failed to take cognizable steps to remove these encroachments. Since 2021, however, the State government has carried out eviction drives in encroached areas such as Garukhuti in Sipajhar, Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary, Lamding, Pabo, Paikan, Rengma, Dayang, and South Nambar Reserved Forests, and has freed more than 1.5 lakh bighas of land," Sarma said.

"On encroachment-free land in Batadrava, the State government has built a cultural complex. After the Supreme Court recently upheld the validity of the Immigrants Expulsion from Assam Act, 1950, which the state enacted to expel infiltrators, the government has begun to enforce it actively," he added. He said the state has given district commissioners unprecedented powers to drive out foreigners from Assam.

Honouring the Assam Movement and Securing Land Rights

Describing the Assam Movement as a great struggle to free the state from illegal immigrants and protect its self-respect, language, culture, and heritage, Chief Minister Sarma said the government built a martyrs' memorial at West Boragaon in Guwahati to honour the memory of the 860 martyrs who sacrificed their lives. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the memorial, paid tribute to the martyrs, and accorded them national honour. He said the State government has taken strong steps to secure land rights for landless indigenous people and has allotted about 4.15 lakh bighas of land.

Cultural Pride and Heritage Preservation

Referring to several far-reaching measures, he said that after curbing child marriage, the Assam Legislative Assembly has now enacted a historic law to prevent polygamy. Through joint efforts of the State and Central governments, the maidams of Charaideo received recognition as a World Heritage Site, and the Assamese language gained classical language status. NCERT textbooks now include lessons on Mahabir Lachit, and a 125-foot-tall statue of Lachit now stands at Holongapar in Jorhat. He added that the state government has taken Bihu, the symbol of the tea tribes Jhumoir, and the unique Bodo cultural form Bagurumba to the global stage. He also said that over the past five years, the State government has completely stopped rhino poaching.

Industrial and Technological Advancements

The Chief Minister said that Assam has witnessed a remarkable rise in the industrial sector. He noted that the country's first bioethanol plant has started operations at Numaligarh, and that the foundation stone has been laid for the fourth unit of the fertiliser plant at Namrup with an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore. In the semiconductor sector, chip production will begin within about six months at the plant set up at Jagiroad, which will turn Assam into a hub for chip exports.

Transforming Road Connectivity

He further said that the road connectivity sector has seen a transformative change. After 2016, the Dhola Sadiya Bridge, Bogibeel Bridge, the new Saraighat Bridge, and the new Kalia Bhomora Bridge opened to traffic. At present, four more bridges are under construction across the Brahmaputra. He said that the work has already begun on a 35-kilometre-long elevated corridor at Kaziranga. The Chief Minister said the corridor will reach completion within about two years, which will reduce travel time between Dibrugarh and Guwahati. He also spoke about plans to build express corridors between Dibrugarh and Guwahati, and between Guwahati and Siliguri. He said that once the Dibrugarh Guwahati express corridor becomes operational, travel time between the two cities will reduce drastically.

Youth Empowerment: Education and Employment

He said that Assam, as a leading state that envisions a medical college, university, and engineering college in every district, continues to make sustained efforts to protect its identity while advancing development and fulfilling the aspirations of the youth. Referring to the election promise of providing one lakh government jobs, he said the state has exceeded this commitment, recruiting more than 1.56 lakh young men and women through a fully transparent process. He added that several thousand more appointments will be made by February. He said the Chief Minister's Atmanirbhar Assam campaign, which aims to promote youth entrepreneurship, has given fresh momentum to enterprise. In February, the government will provide financial assistance ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh to one lakh young entrepreneurs without bank loans. He also said that the state plans to strengthen the startup ecosystem by setting up startup incubation centres in engineering colleges.

Welfare of Tea Tribes and Adivasi Communities

Stating that the tea industry has given Assam a unique identity, Chief Minister Sarma said that the government has taken continuous steps for the overall development of the tea tribes and Adivasi communities. In a historic reform-oriented move in the interest of tea workers, the State government has moved forward to grant land rights to tea worker families living in labour lines of tea gardens. Referring to various measures taken for the tea tribes and Adivasi communities, Sarma said that reservations in Grade III and Grade IV posts have enabled about one thousand young men and women from these communities to secure government jobs.

Path to Lasting Peace and Stability

He said that through the State government's sustained development efforts, every community has gained its rights, and Assam has moved toward lasting peace. He said that the peace accords signed with different militant groups have created this atmosphere of stability. CM Sarma emphasised that the State government has opened a positive path to resolve the long-standing demand of six communities seeking Scheduled Tribe status. He also said that the government has made steady progress in implementing Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. (ANI)