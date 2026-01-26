Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma led the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Jaipur, honouring employees and martyrs. Meanwhile, national celebrations saw PM Modi pay tribute at the National War Memorial and President Murmu preside over the parade.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma honoured several employees for their exemplary service during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the State Secretariat in Jaipur. During the event at the State Secretariat, the Chief Minister unfurled the national tricolour as folk artists captivated the audience with vibrant cultural performances.

Tributes to National Heroes

The state Chief Minister also paid floral tributes at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, located within the premises.

Additionally, on this occasion, the Rajasthan Chief Minister also honoured the martyrs by laying a wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti.

At Amar Jawan Jyoti, the Chief Minister penned a message in the visitors' book, expressing his deep gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in service to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni, along with senior administration and army officials, as well as other prominent dignitaries.

Nationwide Celebrations in Delhi

India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, as the nation comes together to mark the adoption of the Constitution and showcase its rich cultural and military heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial at the historical India Gate. Present alongside the PM were the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Chief of Defence Services General Anil Chauhan, the Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal APS Singh and the Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh Tripathi.

President Droupadi Murmu presided over the grand celebrations in Kartavya Path. The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also attended as the Chief Guests.

Further, police and paramilitary contingents marched along Kartavya Path as part of the ceremonial parade in the national capital, highlighting the role of central forces in internal security and border management. (ANI)