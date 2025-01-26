Republic Day at Mahakumbh: Bollywood singer Sadhna Sargam to perform at Ganga Pandal

Mahakumbh will host a grand cultural event on Republic Day, featuring performances by Sadhana Sargam and other artists across various pandals. Devotees can experience diverse cultural performances, including Kuchipudi, violin recitals, and folk music from Uttar Pradesh.

First Published Jan 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST

Devotees and tourists at Mahakumbh will witness a grand cultural extravaganza blending spirituality, patriotism and the essence of Indian heritage on the occasion of Republic Day on Sunday as part of the ongoing   ‘Sanskriti ka Mahakumbh’ event. Sanskriti Ka Mahakumbh, organized by the Yogi government, was inaugurated on January 16.

The Department of Culture has lined up vibrant performances across the Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, and Triveni pandals. The highlight of the day will be a performance by renowned Bollywood singer Sadhana Sargam at the Ganga Pandal, promising to captivate the audience with her melodious tunes.

Republic Day to feature diverse cultural events at Mahakumbh  

On January 26, a series of patriotic events will be organized at Mahakumbh to mark Republic Day. Devotees from across India and abroad will have the opportunity to experience the rural culture of Uttar Pradesh through performances of Faruahi, Birha, and Alha. 

Simultaneously, they can immerse themselves in the joy of Kuchipudi, violin recitals, classical singing, instrumental music, and dance. The Culture Department has meticulously planned these events to make Republic Day celebrations truly unforgettable.

Box

Main events to be held on Republic Day
Ganga Pandal

Sadhana Sargam- Bollywood Singer

Deepika Reddy (Hyderabad)- Kuchupudi

Shri Kala Ramnath (Maharashtra)- Violin- Sangeet Academy Awardee

Triveni Pandal
Snehlata Mishra (Delhi)- Classical/Semi-Classical Vocal

Ravi Shankar Upadhyay (Delhi)- Classical/Semi-Classical Instrumental (Pakhawaj Instrumental)

Kantika Mishra (Lucknow)- Classical/Semi-Classical Dance (Kathak)

Ashutosh Pandey (Kanpur)- Bhajan

Yamuna Pandal

Abha-Vibha Chaurasia (Madhya Pradesh)- Hindustani Vocal

Ms. Priya Venkataraman (Delhi)- Bharatnatyam

Sandeep Malik-Kathak

Rajan Tiwari (Banaras)- Bhajan

Omkar Nath Awasthi (Unnao)- Alha

Sudarshan Yadav (Chandauli)- Birha
Pratima Yadav (Ambedkarnagar)- Awadhi singing
Ramhit (Gorakhpur)- Faruwahi
Rajnish (Pilibhit)- Tharu tribe

Saraswati Pandal

Ashok Bhatia (Mumbai)- Madhav drama stage
Manoj Yadav (Lucknow)- Bhajan
Akhilesh Mishra (Lucknow)- Bhajan

