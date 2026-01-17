Thirty tableaux from states, UTs, and central ministries will roll down Kartavya Path for the Republic Day Parade 2026. The displays will be based on the themes 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' to showcase India's culture and progress.

At least 30 tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path during the Republic Day Parade on January 26, providing a vivid display of India's rich cultural heritage and developmental achievements.

The tableaux will be presented under the themes "'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' ("The mantra of freedom - Vande Mataram" and "The mantra of prosperity - Atmanirbhar Bharat"), which also marks 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram." Of the total, 17 tableaux will be from States and Union Territories, while 13 will be from various Ministries, Departments and Services.

State and UT Tableaux Highlights

Several states will highlight their unique cultural identities and development narratives. Assam's tableau will feature Ashirakandi, the craft village, while Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will interpret the "Vande Mataram" theme. Maharashtra will showcase Ganeshotsav as a symbol of Atmanirbharta, and West Bengal will depict Bengal's role in India's freedom movement.

Blending Tradition and Innovation

Themes blending tradition and innovation will dominate many displays. Odisha's "Soil to Silicon" tableau will reflect growth rooted in tradition, Tamil Nadu will present India's emergence as an EV manufacturing hub, and Kerala will highlight its Water Metro and 100 per cent digital governance initiatives. Nagaland's tableau will showcase the Hornbill Festival as a marker of culture, tourism, and self-reliance.

Ministry and Departmental Displays

Among the central ministries, the Ministry of Culture's "Vande Mataram: The Soul-Cry of a Nation" tableau will anchor the central theme, while the Department of Military Affairs wil present a Tri-Services tableau on Operation Sindoor, symbolising jointness. A floral tableau by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs will commemorate 150 years of "Vande Mataram".

Cultural Extravaganza and Chief Guests

The tableaux will be complemented by cultural performances by around 2,500 artists, ensuring that the Republic Day Parade 2026 is a visually rich celebration of India's heritage, unity, and progress. This year, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the Chief Guests at the Republic Day Parade. (ANI)