Republic Day 2026 to Mark 150 Years of 'Vande Mataram'

The annual celebration of India's Republic Day will acquire a special resonance this year, with the Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path on January 26 set to centre around the theme marking the 150 years of the national song "Vande Mataram," while showcasing the country's military strength and rich cultural diversity.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi on Friday, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh outlined a series of activities to highlight the importance of "Vande Mataram". He announced that this year, the President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will be the Chief Guests for the 2026 Republic Day Parade. Republic Day Parade 2026 will uniquely blend 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, India’s military might & rich cultural diversity. President of the European Council Mr António Costa & President of the European Commission Ms Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests. The parade… — Ministry of Defence, Government of India (@SpokespersonMoD) January 17, 2026

Visual Tributes and Pan-India Performances

A major highlight will be a visual tribute to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', featuring paintings created in 1923 by artist Tejendra Kumar Mitra, illustrating the song's verses, which will be displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path. Pan-India band performances themed around "Vande Mataram" will be organised from January 19 to 26 by the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, and other central armed police forces, including performances at Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's ancestral home in West Bengal.

Thematic Integration in Parade Elements

The parade will feature tableaux under the themes 'Svatantrata Ka Mantr - Vande Maataram' and 'Samrddhi Ka Mantr - Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat' ("The mantra of freedom - Vande Mataram" and "The mantra of prosperity - Atmanirbhar Bharat") while invitation cards, floral decorations and on-screen visuals will echo the central theme. Competitions held on the MyGov and My Bharat portals on 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat' have drawn over 1.61 lakh participants.

Showcasing Military Might and Advanced Technology

On the military front, the phased Battle Array Display will be a major attraction, showcasing advanced platforms such as T-90 tanks, Arjun MBTs, BrahMos, Akash and MRSAM systems, along with drones and unmanned vehicles. A total of 18 marching contingents and 13 bands will participate, while the flypast will feature aircraft including Rafale, Su-30, Apache and LCH helicopters.

Inclusive Celebrations with Special Guests

Adding to the inclusive spirit of the celebrations, around 10,000 special guests from diverse backgrounds have been invited to witness Republic Day Parade 2026, including Winners of World Athletic Para Championship, Farmers practicing natural farming, Transgender and beggar rehabilitated under PM SMILE scheme, Best performing Scientists/Technical persons involved in recent ISRO missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan etc, Heads/CEOs of companies who received incentives for Hydrogen production and Electrolyser manufacturing under the SIGHT (Strategic Intervention for Green Hydrogen Transition) program in National Green Hydrogen Mission, and Best performing Scientists/Technical persons from DRDO working in key projects. (ANI)