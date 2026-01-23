Over 6,000 military personnel will participate in this year's Republic Day Parade. The Bhairav Battalion, Shaktibaan regiment, Ladakh Scouts, Zanskar ponies, and Bactrian camels will make their debut at the grand ceremony in New Delhi.

Parade Highlights and First-Time Participants Major General Navraj Dhillon, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area, who interacted with the media here, said Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC, Delhi Area, will head the parade for the fourth time. "Bhairav Battalion, Shaktibaan regiment to take part in the parade for the first time, along with Ladakh Scouts. Kites, Zanskar ponies and Bactrian camel also will also take part in the Republic Day parade for the first time," he said.A full-dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade was held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on Friday. A few roads in Central Delhi were cordoned off for the full-dress rehearsal of Republic Day. 30 Tableaux to Showcase National Pride A total of 30 tableaux, including 17 from States and Union Territories (UTs) and 13 from Ministries, Departments, and Services, will roll down the Kartavya Path during the 77th Republic Day parade in New Delhi on January 26. Themes of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' According to a Ministry of Defence release, Republic Day celebrations will feature a grand display under the themes 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity. DRDO to Display Path-Breaking Innovations The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will showcase some of its path-breaking innovations for national security during the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path and Bharat Parv 2026.Apart from displaying Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile (LR-AShM), DRDO will have a tableau 'Naval Technologies for Combat Submarines'.This year, the Indian Air Force is the lead service for conducting all ceremonial events related to the Republic Day celebrations. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)