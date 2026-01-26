The 77th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavya Path are themed on the 150th anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram. The parade will feature 30 tableaux showcasing the song's legacy and India's developmental progress and military strength.

Celebrations of the 77th Republic Day at the Kartvya Path on Monday will be based on the theme of the 150th Anniversary of the national song, Vande Mataram, a timeless mantra that awakened the spirit of Swadeshi, self-reliance, and freedom in India's national consciousness.

This year, Kartavya Path, stretching from Rashtrapati Bhawan to the National War Memorial, has been elaborately decorated. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the national song (November 7, 2025) as a year-long commemoration.

A Grand Celebration at Kartavya Path

The celebrations will feature an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of the national song Vande Mataram, the country's unprecedented developmental progress, robust military strength, vibrant cultural diversity, and active participation from citizens across all walks of life, according to the release from the Ministry of Defence.

A distinguished series of paintings created by Tejendra Kumar Mitra in 1923, illustrating the verses of 'Vande Mataram' and published in the 'Bande Mataram Album' (1923), is being displayed as view-cutters along Kartavya Path.

A total of 30 tableaux - 17 of States/Union Territories and 13 of Ministries/Departments/Services - will roll down the Kartavya Path with a broad theme of 'Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram' and 'Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The tableaux will showcase a unique mix of 150 years of national song Vande Mataram and the nation's rapid progress on the back of the growing self-reliance across sectors, dipped in its rich and vibrant cultural diversity.

The History and Origin of Vande Mataram

Adopted as India's National Song by the Constituent Assembly in 1950, Vande Mataram was initially composed independently and later included in Bankim Chandra Chatterjee's novel "Anandamath" that was published in 1882. It was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress Session in Calcutta.

Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee," is an enduring anthem that has inspired countless generations of freedom fighters and nation builders, standing as a lasting emblem of India's national identity and collective spirit. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilizational, political and cultural consciousness.

Anthem of the Freedom Struggle

Initially popularised during the Swadeshi and anti-partition movements, it quickly transcended regional barriers to serve as the anthem of national awakening. From Bengal's streets to Bombay's core and Punjab's plains, the refrain of "Vande Mataram" echoed as a symbol of resistance against colonial rule. The British endeavours to suppress its rendition only amplified its patriotic significance, transforming it into a moral force uniting individuals across caste, creed, and language. Leaders, students, and revolutionaries drew motivation from its verses, reciting it at political assemblies, demonstrations, and prior to incarceration. The composition not only motivated acts of defiance but also infused the movement with cultural pride and spiritual zeal, establishing the emotional groundwork for India's path to independence.

"Vande Mataram" emerged as the rallying cry of rising Indian nationalism in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. It was sung at the 1896 session of the Congress by Rabindranath Tagore. During the stormy days of 1905, the anti-partition and Swadeshi movement in Bengal, the appeal of the song as well as of the slogan Vande Mataram, became very powerful. At the Varanasi session of the Indian National Congress that same year, the song 'Vande Mataram' was adopted for all-India occasions.

Commemorating the Legacy

Parliament celebrated 150 years of the national song Vande Mataram in December 2025 with special discussions in both Houses, initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions involved debates over the history of the song, with discussions on the 1937 Congress decision to adopt only the first two stanzas. The government launched initiatives across the country to connect youth with the song's original spirit.

Meanwhile, at the conclusion of the Republic Day parade today, a banner bearing 'Vandemataram' will be unveiled, accompanied by the release of rubber balloons, marking a fitting tribute to the enduring spirit of the nation. (ANI)