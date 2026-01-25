A total of 31 CBI officers have been awarded police medals on the 77th Republic Day. Six officers received the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service, and 25 officials were awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service.

A total of 31 officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have been awarded the prestigious President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, according to a CBI

President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service

Six CBI officers, namely, Chandrasekar Venupillai, Head of Zone (Delhi Zone), Amit Srivastava, Superintendent of Police (SP Admin), Mukesh Sharma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Pramod Kumar Yati, Sub Inspector, Chaman Lal, Assistant Sub Inspector, and Ramu Golla, Head Constable have been awarded with President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service

Alongside, 25 officials have been awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. The officerswho have been awarded are Venkata Subba Reddy Chinnakondu, IPS, Head of Zone, (SC Zone), New Delhi, Sadanand Shankarrao Date, IPS, Deputy Inspector General, Manmohan Sharma, Deputy Legal Advisor, Baidyanath Samal, Additional Superintendent of Police, Kailash Sahu, Additional Superintendent of Police, Rubi Choudhary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Manish Kumar Upadhyay, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Anmol Sachan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Nishu Kushwaha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Arijit Sinha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sharad Suresh Bhawar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Thahir Abbas P, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Dharmender, Inspector, Deepti Vashista, Programmer, Narikote Nandini, Office Superintendent, Vinod Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Netram Chourasiya, Head Constable, Puran Mal Gujar, Head Constable, Bhola Roy, Head Constable, Babu Varghese, Head Constable, Vikram Singh, Head Constable, Sanjeev Kumar, Constable, Waikhom Rajesh Singh, Constable, and Rupendra Kumar, Constable.

Nationwide Medal Distribution

Out of 101 President's Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the police service, five to the fire service, three to the Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and four to the correctional service.

Out of 756 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM), 664 have been awarded to the police service, 34 to the fire service, 33 to the Civil Defence and Home Guard service and 25 to the correctional service. (ANI)