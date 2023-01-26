Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Republic Day 2023: Beating retreat ceremony concludes at Attari-Wagah border

    The four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the ceremony. Attari-Wagah border crossing witnessed a remarkably uplifting and impressive ambience as the BSF dog squad participated in the ceremony.

    The beating retreat ceremony on Thursday (January 26) took place at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar in celebration of India's 74th Republic Day. The ceremony came to an end at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab's Amritsar after numerous cultural activities.

    The four-legged soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) participated in the ceremony. Attari-Wagah border crossing witnessed a remarkably uplifting and impressive ambience as the BSF dog squad participated in the ceremony. Since 1959, the ritual has been a daily military drill for Pakistan Rangers and India's Border Security Force (BSF).

    Prior to the beating retreat ceremony, a large number of people gathered at the Attari-Wagah border, singing and dancing the Indian National Flag and performing other patriotic acts with much enthusiasm. The national flags of both nations were lowered at the border just before dusk.

    The BSF soldiers marched forward, carrying the national flag with pride as they did so. Numerous organised cultural activities took place as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony.

    Last year, the four-legged soldiers participated in the beating retreat at Attari-Wagah border on Independence Day. In 2022, a labrador and a Belgian shepherd were seen at the ceremony. However, this year both the canines appeared to have been Belgian shepherds.

    Earlier, Indian Army dog Zoom, was awarded the Mention-in-Despatches for his bravery. On October 13, 2022, Zoom died after sustaining two gunshot injuries on October 9 in Operation Tangpawa in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir.

