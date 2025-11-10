The Supreme Court dismissed actor Pavithra Gowda's plea to review its earlier decision cancelling her bail in the Renukaswamy murder case. The court stated that no case for review was made out, upholding the bail cancellation for her and others.

The Supreme Court recently dismissed a plea filed by actor Pavithra Gowda, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case along with actor Darshan and five others, seeking review of the apex court's August 14 decision cancelling her bail.

A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan noted that after carefully going through its August 14 order, no case for review is made out. "These review petitions have been filed by the petitioner seeking review of the Order dated 14-8-2025 passed in the captioned Criminal Appeals, whereby the appeals filed by the State of Karnataka were allowed. We have carefully gone through the said Order and the record. In our opinion, no case for review is made out. Consequently, the review petitions are dismissed", the Court noted.

Background of the Bail Cancellation

The Supreme Court had, on August 14, cancelled the bail of Pavithra Gowda, Darshan Thoogudeepa and five others by setting aside the Karnataka High Court's order of granting bail to them in the Renukaswamy murder case. The Karnataka High Court had, in December 2024, granted bail to Pavithra, Darshan and five others in the Renuka Swami murder case.

While overturning the High Court's decision granting bail to the aforesaid accused persons, the apex court had reasoned that the High Court, in its order, had overlooked serious evidence and relied on inadequate grounds contrary to established legal principles in murder cases.

Allegations Against Actor Darshan

Additionally, the top court had noted that, as per the record, actor Darshan made clear attempts to interfere with the investigation, including being involved in arranging false surrenders by co-accused persons, making payments to conceal the crime, and leveraging connections with police to manipulate the FIR and postmortem process.

The Murder Case

Actor Darshan and six others were named in the chargesheet in the Renukaswamy murder case, where the 33-year-old resident of Chitradurga was murdered. The victim's remains were discovered in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya on June 9, 2024.