Star fast bowler Renuka Thakur was given a hero's welcome in her ancestral village in Shimla after India's World Cup triumph. She was honoured in a grand felicitation ceremony and hailed as an inspiration for future generations.

After India's historic triumph in the Women's World Cup, star fast bowler Renuka Thakur was given a hero's welcome in her ancestral village, Parsa, under the Rohru subdivision of Shimla district, Himachal Pradesh, on Sunday. Villagers and the administration celebrated Thakur in her native village, with MLA Mohan Lal Brakta and her uncle, Bhupinder Singh Thakur, hailing her as a source of inspiration for future generations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Before reaching her village, Renuka Thakur visited the Hateshwari Mata Temple in Hatkoti to seek the goddess's blessings, accompanied by her family members. Later, a grand felicitation ceremony was organised jointly by the local administration and villagers in Rohru, where Renuka was honoured with a crown and a special memento of felicitation. A short documentary film on Renuka Thakur's life and journey was also screened during the event, narrating her inspiring rise from a small Himachali village to the global cricket stage.

Renuka Thakur Expresses Gratitude

Speaking to ANI after the ceremony, Renuka Thakur expressed heartfelt gratitude towards her supporters, her state government, and the people of Rohru. "I felt very happy and emotional to see the love and honour everyone has given me. The documentary made for me is one of the best gifts I have ever received. I feel great joy every time I return to my village or Rohru." She further added that she did not wish to demand anything more from the government, which had already recognised her achievements. "I will not ask for anything from the government. What should I ask for? The government has already announced ₹1 crore and a job offer. I sincerely thank the Chief Minister and the state government for this recognition," Renuka said.

A Role Model for the Youth

Rohru MLA Mohan Lal Brakta, who attended the felicitation programme, lauded Renuka Thakur for bringing immense pride to the region and serving as a role model for the youth. "Today is a historic and proud day for Rohru and the entire area. Renuka Thakur has created history, and we extend our best wishes for her bright future. On behalf of all the people of Rohru, I pray she continues to rise higher and make Rohru, Himachal Pradesh, and the nation proud."

He further added that Renuka's achievements would inspire the younger generation to pursue sports seriously. "Renuka's success will become a source of inspiration for generations to come. Young boys and girls will now take up sports with new enthusiasm. The Chief Minister has announced ₹1 crore for her, and I will ensure she continues to receive all possible support and recognition for her hard work," Brakta added.

An Uncle's Emotional Account of Renuka's Journey

Professor Bhupinder Singh Thakur, Principal of Government College, Theog, and Renuka's uncle, who first discovered her talent, shared an emotional account of her early life and rise to stardom. "Renuka is the daughter of my cousin, the late Kehar Singh Thakur, who passed away in 1999 when she was only two and a half years old. Even as a small child, she was full of energy and loved playing outdoors. At that time, I was associated with the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA), which was setting up an academy in Kangra that later shifted to Dharamshala."

Discovering a Raw Talent

Bhupinder Singh Thakur recalled the moment he noticed her raw bowling talent. "One day, while passing through our village, Parsa, I saw this little girl bowling with a beautiful round-arm action. I immediately thought she had potential. HPCA officials had told me they were looking for promising girls to train, so I sent two children from our area; one was Renuka. The other, the daughter of Rajendra Singh from the same village, went on to become a BCCI trainer."

Years of Hard Work and Dedication

He said Renuka's talent flourished under the guidance of her coach, Pawan Singh, at the Dharamshala Academy, where she trained rigorously for more than a decade. "Renuka worked tirelessly for nearly 14-15 years. After completing her schooling in Dharamshala, she joined Khalsa College, Amritsar, under Guru Nanak Dev University, and represented the North Zone before making it to the Indian team. What we see today is the result of her relentless hard work and sincerity," he said.

Praise for Mother's Sacrifice and Government Support

Bhupinder Singh praised Renuka's mother, Sunita Thakur, calling her a symbol of strength and sacrifice. "Her mother, Sunita Thakur, my sister-in-law, raised her as a single parent and supported her in every possible way. She ensured Renuka studied, graduated, and continued training at the HPCA Academy despite all odds. The success everyone sees today is the result of their joint perseverance."

He also thanked the Himachal Pradesh government for recognising Renuka's achievements. "We thank the Chief Minister for announcing Rs 1 crore for her. We also hope she is offered a Class-I post in the state service, so she can continue to serve both Himachal Pradesh and the nation through her cricket," he added.

A Celebration of Resilience and Community

The felicitation ceremony in Rohru became a celebration not just of a sporting victory, but of faith, resilience, and family values. Villagers rejoiced as Renuka, now a World Cup-winning star, stood on the same ground where she once practised as a child. Her story, deeply rooted in her mother's devotion, her uncle's mentorship, and her community's unwavering faith, has become a shining example of determination for countless young girls across Himachal Pradesh and India. (ANI)