In Kota, Rajasthan, 4 women died following C-section surgeries. The women suffered severe post-operative infections, leading to allegations of medical negligence and poor hygiene at government hospitals. In response, the government has suspended several medical staff members and launched a high-level investigation to determine the exact cause.

A major healthcare crisis has unfolded in Rajasthan’sKota after the death toll linked to severe post-C-section infections rose to four, triggering outrage, protests and multiple investigations into alleged medical negligence at government hospitals in the city.

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The latest fatalities were reported from New Medical College Hospital (NMCH) and JK Lone Hospital, where several women developed serious complications after undergoing Caesarean deliveries. According to reports, many patients experienced sudden drops in blood pressure, kidney-related complications, urinary blockage and severe infections within hours of surgery.

The incident has sparked widespread concern after allegations surfaced regarding poor infection-control practices and negligence during treatment. A Times of India report claimed that even removed uteruses were allegedly mishandled during procedures, with one reportedly left inside a box, raising serious questions over hygiene standards and surgical protocols.

Families of the victims have accused hospital authorities of delayed treatment and inadequate care. In one case, relatives alleged that a woman continued suffering severe abdominal pain and urinary problems for hours before her condition deteriorated critically. Another family claimed doctors failed to shift patients to higher medical facilities in time despite worsening symptoms.

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The Rajasthan government has now initiated disciplinary action against several medical staff members. Two more doctors and two nursing officers were suspended on Tuesday over alleged negligence, while show-cause notices were issued to senior hospital administrators.

A high-level investigation involving experts from AIIMS Delhi and senior state health officials is currently underway to determine the exact cause of the infections. Authorities are examining sterilisation systems, operation theatre protocols, medicine distribution and post-operative monitoring procedures.

Officials, however, said the exact source of the outbreak is still unclear. Initial findings reportedly suggest that medicines may not be responsible, as similar drugs used elsewhere did not trigger such complications. Investigators are instead focusing on possible lapses in hospital infection-control systems.

The tragedy has intensified scrutiny of maternal healthcare facilities in Rajasthan, with grieving families demanding strict action and accountability from hospital authorities. Several affected women continue to remain in critical condition as doctors battle to stabilise them.

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