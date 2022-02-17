  • Facebook
    'Remarks uncalled': Indian sources on Singapore PM's 'Nehru's India' statement

    Participating in a debate in Parliament, the Singaporean prime minister stated that the politics around the globe is changing and the people’s trust in political class is dwindling. 
     

    Author
    Anish Kumar
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
    Just two days after the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's remark that ober half of the Indian Members of Parliament are accused of crime and murder, India has taken up the matter with their envoy in Delhi. Sources in the Ministry of External Affairs said that his remarks are “uncalled” for. 

    Participating in a debate in Parliament, the Singaporean prime minister stated that the politics around the globe is changing and the people’s trust in political class is dwindling. The electorates have started accepting it and believe that this is the new nor and nothing better can be expected.  As a result, standards are lowered, confidence is destroyed, and the country suffers more, according to the prime minister.

    "While Nehru's India has become one in which, according to media sources, over half of the Lok Sabha MPs face criminal accusations, including rape and murder. Though many of these claims are claimed to be politically motivated," Lee said.

    According to the 70-year-old politician, everyone should maintain and expand on the system that Singapore has inherited.  "This necessitates upholding honesty, enforcing norms and standards, applying the same rules equally to everyone, and ensuring that no one is above the law. If we can do it "consistently, relentlessly, and unflinchingly," we might be able to make things work. People can have faith in our leaders, systems, and organisations," he said.

    During a discussion on the Committee of Privileges report on complaints about untruths uttered by former Workers' Party legislator Raeesah Khan, Lee stated, "Most countries are created and begin on the basis of great ideals and noble principles." But, more frequently than not, things develop gradually over decades and generations after the founding leaders and pioneer generation."

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 7:40 PM IST
