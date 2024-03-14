Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Remarkable progress': UN lauds India; Life expectancy rises by 9.1 years since 1990

    According to the report, India has witnessed a considerable rise in its average life expectancy, reaching 67.7 years in 2022 from 62.7 the previous year. Moreover, the gross national income (GNI) per capita has surged to $6951, marking a substantial 6.3% increase over the span of 12 months.

    Remarkable progress': UN lauds India; Life expectancy rises by 9.1 years since 1990 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 14, 2024, 7:40 PM IST

    In recent data released by the United Nations Human Development Index (HDI), India has showcased notable improvements in various key indicators, including gender inequality, life expectancy, education, and gross national income (GNI) per capita. This data, unveiled in the United Nations Development Programme's report titled "Breaking the Gridlock: Reimagining Cooperation in a Polarized World," sheds light on India's evolving human development landscape.

    According to the report, India has witnessed a considerable rise in its average life expectancy, reaching 67.7 years in 2022 from 62.7 the previous year. Moreover, the gross national income (GNI) per capita has surged to $6951, marking a substantial 6.3% increase over the span of 12 months.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Its Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

    Despite these advancements, India continues to grapple with gender inequality, as highlighted by its position in the Gender Inequality Index (GII) of 2022. Ranking 108 out of 193 countries, with a score of 0.437, India has seen marginal improvement from its previous rank of 122 out of 191 countries with a score of 0.490 in 2021.

    However, a significant gender gap persists in India's labor force participation rate, with a notable 47.8% difference between women (28.3%) and men (76.1%).

    India's Human Development Index (HDI) value, after experiencing a decline in 2021 and stagnating in recent years, has shown a positive trajectory, reaching 0.644 in 2022. This places India at 134 out of 193 countries and territories in the 2023/24 Human Development Report (HDR), compared to its 135th position in 2021.

    Maharashtra to make history by investing in Kashmir with tourist 'Bhawan' initiative: Report

    The report highlights India's commendable progress in human development since 1990, with significant increases in life expectancy, expected years of schooling, mean years of schooling, and GNI per capita. Despite these strides, India remains categorized as having medium human development, with an HDI value of 0.644.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2024, 7:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Its Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is it Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan for Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

    Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    Indian Navy to procure 'pseudo satellites' to extend surveillance capability

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Shocking....' BJP's Anil Antony slams Anto Antony over Pulwama attack remark

    Maharashtra to make history by investing in Kashmir with tourist 'Bhawan' initiative: Report AJR

    Maharashtra to make history by investing in Kashmir with tourist 'Bhawan' initiative: Report

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested rkn

    Kerala: Man who flashed nudity to woman doctor during online treatment arrested

    Recent Stories

    In pictures: Alaya F flaunts her HOT body as she shoots for 'Wallah Habibi' RKK

    In pictures: Alaya F flaunts her HOT body as she shoots for 'Wallah Habibi'

    Football Manchester City faces new challenge with Kevin De Bruyne's injury concern ahead of key fixtures osf

    Manchester City faces new challenge with Kevin De Bruyne's injury concern ahead of key fixtures

    Dwayne Bravo credits Chennai Super Kings' success to lack of owner's pressure osf

    Dwayne Bravo credits Chennai Super Kings' success to lack of owner's pressure

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review RKK

    Salman Khan makes mistake while applauding 'Laapataa Ladies', deletes post and reshares review

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Its Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Is it Ram Gopal Varma vs Pawan Kalyan for Pithapuram seat? Filmmaker shocks fans

    Recent Videos

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Pakistani Hindu refugees stage protest outside Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence over CAA remarks (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon